Since Colton Underwood made the fence-jump heard 'round the world, we've been invested in the relationship between him and season "winner" Cassie Randolph. Fans were initially a bit skeptical/worried—Underwood sought out Randolph after she left the show and asked to date her without an engagement (basically throwing out the whole show premise in the process). She, a little hesitantly, agreed and the season kind of ended up in the air. But, months later, the couple is still going strong, despite some tabloid rumors to the contrary, and still haven't talked publicly about an upcoming engagement. It's a lot to sort through, so here's what we know about the relationship at this point.

The two are still happily together.

Genuinely, the two gush about each other on the regular:

And the two make jokes about each other, too:

Like, they are genuinely a huge part of each other's lives. This is in major contrast to how they ended the show, in which it felt like Underwood was much more into Randolph than than the other way round. But at least according to Instagram, Randolph is INTO it too.

But there have been (unfounded) rumors about issues.

Randolph took to Instagram late last night to hit back at rumors that the pair had "mismatched feelings" for each other. She acknowledged that every relationship has its challenges, but that they are "good and happy." She continued, "Despite the microscope on our relationship, we are trying to say focused on what is important and grow in the direction of getting stronger and closer every day. We know that in order for us to work, we need to focus on each other and not the craziness that sometimes surrounds us, and stay grounded. We are good!"

Regarding challenges and rumors, she explained that "[B]eing in such a public relationship comes with its own set of added issues to manage. Our every move together is analyzed and every word is dissected. At times it can feel like our relationship status isn't just a matter of our own happiness, but other people's happiness too. Strangers (most well meaning, thank you!) are so wrapped up in our relationship's success or failure that this can create and unhealthy pressure and at time it's caused me to question the reliability of my own feelings."

But, with all that said, "Not only have we developed a deepening love for one another, but an amazing friendship bond has grown from this too."

The whole post is long and you have to swipe through, but it's worth reading in its entirety:

No, they're not engaged.

In the post about, Randolph reiterated that they were taking the relationship "at our own pace." "Bottom line, even though our relationship was born out of crazy and unnatural circumstances, our goal is to develop a healthy, NORMAL relationship as much as possible. We are together today because we BOTH WANT to be. What happens in the future between us is to be determined," she added.

Underwood's been asked (a lot) about engagement in interviews, and has said similar. He and Randolph were just spotted supporting Hannah Brown on Dancing With the Stars, and just, like, fully embraced the awkwardness:

So everything actually, genuinely seems okay. We'll keep this post updated, though, if their status should change.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE