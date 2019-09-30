J. Lo knows what her fans want: After news broke of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez' engagement party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as Entertainment Tonight reports, Lopez took to Instagram Sunday to share a series of sweet photos from the event itself. And please prepare yourself for some emotions: The photos featured Lopez and Rodriguez' children, looking extremely cute and extremely happy about their parents' impending wedding. I love it all!

J. Lo shared three photos from the event, as People reports. In the first, the happy couple shares a kiss, while the second features Lopez' daughter with Marc Anthony, Emme, and Rodriguez' daughter with Cynthia Scurtis, Ella. The whole family was reportedly present at the party, including Emme's twin, Max, and Ella's older sister, Natasha.

The final photo J. Lo posted, meanwhile, was a close-up selfie, because frankly, eye makeup that good deserves to be forever preserved on the internet (and copied by me in the immediate future.)

A. Rod spilled some details about the upcoming wedding during a recent appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke—or at least, he shared what he didn't know. "When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is—you do a lot of nodding," he said. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

What he did reveal? A destination wedding is on the cards, though exactly where remains under wraps. "I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue," he said. "It's gonna be a long flight." Looks like we won't be getting any inside knowledge any time soon!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here