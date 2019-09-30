image
Today's Top Stories
1
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
2
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD
image
3
Rihanna Just Got Bangs, and Now I Want Bangs
image
4
Channel Fall Vibes in the Catskills
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
5
Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Gender Equality

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrated Their Engagement With Their Children at a Stylish Party

J. Lo called it "the most beautifully elegant night."

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Red Carpet
George PimentelGetty Images

J. Lo knows what her fans want: After news broke of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez' engagement party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as Entertainment Tonight reports, Lopez took to Instagram Sunday to share a series of sweet photos from the event itself. And please prepare yourself for some emotions: The photos featured Lopez and Rodriguez' children, looking extremely cute and extremely happy about their parents' impending wedding. I love it all!

J. Lo shared three photos from the event, as People reports. In the first, the happy couple shares a kiss, while the second features Lopez' daughter with Marc Anthony, Emme, and Rodriguez' daughter with Cynthia Scurtis, Ella. The whole family was reportedly present at the party, including Emme's twin, Max, and Ella's older sister, Natasha.

View this post on Instagram

💕💕💕 9/27/19 💕💕💕

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The final photo J. Lo posted, meanwhile, was a close-up selfie, because frankly, eye makeup that good deserves to be forever preserved on the internet (and copied by me in the immediate future.)

View this post on Instagram

9/27/19

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

A. Rod spilled some details about the upcoming wedding during a recent appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke—or at least, he shared what he didn't know. "When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is—you do a lot of nodding," he said. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

What he did reveal? A destination wedding is on the cards, though exactly where remains under wraps. "I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue," he said. "It's gonna be a long flight." Looks like we won't be getting any inside knowledge any time soon!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
A. Rod Dances Along to J. Lo's Tour Rehearsal
image
A. Rod Reveals the Special Gift J. Lo Got Him

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Meghan Markle Skypes a College in Malawi
Isabel Marant : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Irina Shayk's Iconic Runway Walk at Fashion Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince William In New Zealand 1983 How Diana Changed Royal Tours Forever
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 28, 2019 See Katie Holmes's Perfect Music Festival Look
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle and Archie Have Left Cape Town
Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez Hailey Baldwin Liked an Instagram of Selena
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Gender Equality
Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch With "Pepper Thai" Teigen John Legend's Son, Miles, Is Already Playing Piano
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Birdies Slippers Are Now Available in Leather
image Will & Kate Referenced "Boaty McBoatface"