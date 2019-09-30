image
Today's Top Stories
1
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
2
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD
image
3
Rihanna Just Got Bangs, and Now I Want Bangs
image
4
Channel Fall Vibes in the Catskills
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
5
Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Gender Equality

Selma Blair Looks Absolutely Stunning in Badass New Photos on Instagram

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 11, 2019
BG005/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
    • Her latest have been channeling her strength and badassery, and it's both impressive and sweet.

        Actor and activist Selma Blair has been brutally, brilliantly honest about her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and the painful symptoms and treatment that she's had to undergo recently. She's been working to raise awareness about the painful disease, and her various highs and lows as she goes through the process. Lately, her emotional Instagram photos have given us new insight into her life now—and they're both beautiful and powerful.

        Last week, she posted a moody, glamorous black and white photo with her cane, captioning the photo, "I read three books and wandered around the house today. Not nagged by ambition yet this weekend. Quite pleasant. I do hope your time was, as well." The picture was taken by photographer Art Tavee in her home, and very honestly depicts both her struggles and her powerful response to them:

        She looks like a total badass, TBH. And I love that she's not covering up her bald head with a wig, or obscuring her cane. These things are part of her life now, and she's sharing them with her followers.

        In the middle of last week, she shared a pic of herself in front of a photo of her horse, taken by photographer Lee Jeffries. "[My son] Arthur and I unwrapped this piece of art and stared, transfixed. The glow from the horizon felt so great. The idea of my horse so present within the frame. Arthur spoke. It moved him to say to my friend, with us...'this picture is where my mom is now':

        She's also been speaking about that horse, and how she's recently been reunited with him after working to be healthy enough for their interaction:

        Clearly, she's been embracing the things in life that give her strength.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Selma Blair Finishes Multiple Sclerosis Treatment
        image
        See This Reese Witherspoon/Selma Blair '90s Pic
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Marilyn Monroe
        Marilyn Monroe's Life in Photos
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 27, 2019 Amal Clooney Stuns in a Black Mini-Skirt
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle Skypes a College in Malawi
        2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Street Sightings J. Lo and A. Rod's Stylish Engagement Party
        Isabel Marant : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Irina Shayk's Iconic Runway Walk at Fashion Week
        Prince William In New Zealand 1983 How Diana Changed Royal Tours Forever
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 28, 2019 See Katie Holmes's Perfect Music Festival Look
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle and Archie Have Left Cape Town
        Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez Hailey Baldwin Liked an Instagram of Selena
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Gender Equality