Prince George and Princess Charlotte Cheer on Aston Villa With William and Kate

image
By Sally Holmes
Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Aston Villa Game
Stephen PondGetty Images

Today, sports fans Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with their mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attended a football match between Aston Villa and Norwich City. Six-year-old George, noted football enthusiast (remember the photos Kensington Palace released to celebrate the young royal's birthday this past July in which he's wearing an England jersey in two out of three of the photos? FAN.), appeared to have a grand time watching the match and cheering on Aston Villa, his father's favorite team.

Today, George wore an Aston Villa shirt to show his support (his dad went for a far more dad-ish look in a button-up shirt and blue sweater. Where's your Villa pride, Wills?!), and revealed his highly adorable, rather toothless smile as he celebrated watching his team score five goals during the game. His sister, four-year-old Princes Charlotte, wore a navy sweater and a red jacket that she took off for part of the game, while mum, Kate Middleton, wore lightweight navy puffer throughout the match. Without a doubt, George was the most festive of them all.

Norwich City v Aston Villa - Premier League
Stephen PondGetty Images
Norwich City v Aston Villa - Premier League
Stephen PondGetty Images
Norwich City v Aston Villa - Premier League
Mark Leech/OffsideGetty Images

And George's enthusiasm watching the game is TOO. GOOD.

But George and Charlotte aren't just fans of watching football. The two were photographed kicking around a ball during The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day match Prince William and Prince Harry participated in earlier this summer.

The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Playing Football
Samir HusseinGetty Images

But one key person missing from this fun family outing? Prince Louis. The 17 month old didn't join the rest of the Cambridges at the Aston Villa match, which makes sense because it would likely be a long, loud, kind of boring day for the little guy. But still. We need more Louis!

Prince Louis at Trooping the Color
My face when I hear Louis wasn’t invited.
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

But happy for George that he got to see his team win today. After watching George, I think I'm officially an Aston Villa fan too.

