image
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna Made You a Coffee Table Book
image
2
Yes, You Can Pull Off Thigh-High Boots
image
3
Play These Sad Songs When You're Feeling Down
image
4
Anthropologie's Having a Huge Hosting Sale
image
5
WORTH IT: Artis Elite Collection Black Brush Set

Selma Blair Did a Shoot With a Friend Who Photographed Her 20 Years Ago

image
By Katherine J Igoe
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
George PimentelGetty Images
    • Blair did a photoshoot with an old friend, Brian Bowen Smith. "I was the first celebrity he shot. I love his work. I love that I can stand bald and 30 pounds heavier today than that first shoot almost 20 years ago."

        Selma Blair is embracing her bald head post-treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS), and just did a photoshoot with old friend Brian Bowen Smith. The shots are gorgeous, and clearly meant a lot to both Blair and Smith, who have known each other for decades by this point.

        Blair gave a little context on what the shoot meant to her. "I was the first celebrity he shot. I love his work. I love that I can stand bald and 30 pounds heavier today than that first shoot almost 20 years ago. I love that he can still see the intensity in my eyes with the first click. He makes me feel like I can be. And he makes it look so damn strong."

        Unfortunately, one troll decided to weigh in, saying she had "the most bizarre hairline I’ve ever seen." Blair kept it classy: "That is true." (Lots of people came to her defense, thankfully.)

        In one shot she holds her head. "This shot sings to me. Holding it in. Together. While still telling you I am here. We are here. Thank you all for the love. I could not be where I am without you. I am trying. I am doing. Slowly," she said.

        Smith added, "Straight of[f] a plane to your house. 30 seconds of good living. You can look at me like that for the rest of my life. Your magic. Your power. Your pure love. You forever inspire me."

        "It makes me feel so good knowing there is so much love out there."

        Here are the striking, stunning images:

        You have to swipe through, but I think that second image might be my favorite? She looks so charismatic!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Selma Blair Looks Stunning in Badass New Photos
        image
        Selma Blair Is Obsessed With This Scarf
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Brad Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt Maddox Isn't Into Reconciling With His Dad Brad
        The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell Event - Arrivals Jenna Dewan Is Wearing a Ring on THAT Finger
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity Ooo, Kate Middleton Got Blonde Highlights for Fall
        "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Angelina Jolie Raves About Son Maddox at Premiere
        image All Hail Regina King
        image Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran's Mental Health Day Video
        Ceremony And Arrivals: Wedding Of Prince Carl Philip Of Sweden And Sofia Hellqvist Swedish King's Grandchildren Lose Royal Titles
        image How Blake and Ryan Pulled Off a Secret Birth
        image Rachel and Raven From 'Bachelor' Are Feuding
        Prince Harry’s Doorbell Is God Save the Queen Prince Harry’s Doorbell Is “God Save the Queen”