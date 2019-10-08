Selma Blair, who has been candid about her journey with multiple sclerosis and her treatment, shared the "ridiculous" effects of her dying her scalp and the lovely scarf she uses instead.

Blair explained, "This beautiful scarf is the answer to my bad head days."

This, just a few days after she found a surprising source in her quest for a fun and gorgeous wig.

Selma Blair continues to share honest photos and videos of her recovery process from multiple sclerosis (MS), and her ongoing work to find something that helps her feel good in her own skin as her hair begins to grow back. In typical fashion, Blair's journey is funny and sweet, and her solution is beautiful (not to mention shoppable, and for a very good cause!).

The context is that Blair apparently dyed her scalp (which is something that women who have lost their hair sometimes do as an alternative to getting a wig) and she shared a picture on her Stories, captioning it #ridiculous. Thankfully, there was an alternative: a lovely scarf from Talbots, which depicts women climbing stairs together hand-in-hand.

"One of six original works by renowned female artists in our Art of the Scarf collection. This limited-edition scarf was created by Libby VanderPloeg exclusively for Talbots. It celebrates the power of sisterhood in overcoming challenges and achieving our goals. In the spirit of women helping women, 20 percent of net proceeds benefits Susan G. Komen® in the fight to end breast cancer."

It comes in other colors and prints, like this pretty option:

Blair captioned the photo, "This beautiful scarf is the answer to my bad head days. I dyed my scalp. I look like a LEGO man. Not with this though."

Here's the post:

And here's the picture she shared of her dyed scalp:

Selma Blair Instagram

Real talk: I don't think it looks bad! But I'm glad she found a solution she likes.

