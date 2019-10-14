Looks like things are only heating up between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson! Over the weekend, Cyrus appeared to confirm via Instagram that she and Simpson were exclusive. On Saturday, the new couple met with Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, for brunch. And here's the latest: On Sunday night, Simpson posted a video on his Instagram story of the pair in bed together, engaging in a cheeky tongue touch.

As E! News reports, the video shows a bare-chested Simpson cuddled up with Cyrus, who's wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra. The couple lean in for a kiss, ultimately touching their tongues together and grinning. Throughout the video, the pair play around with the Joker filter, adding a subtle edge of terror to proceedings.

If you're not caught up with everything Miley and Cody, allow me to fill you in. The couple were first spotted kissing in early October, after Cyrus' split from Kaitlynn Carter. They're old friends: Back in 2015, former child star Simpson said in an interview, "Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood."

After a bout of tonsillitis confined Cyrus to the hospital, she suggested Simpson was her boyfriend, posting on her Instagram story, "BF coming to visit me @ the hospy." And over the weekend, she implied the pair were exclusive: When a fan commented on Simpson's Instagram, "Does Miley share?" she responded with a firm thumbs down emoji.

Cyrus also had some stern words for the internet critics judging her for her new relationship after she was first seen kissing Simpson. "Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she wrote on both Twitter and her Instagram story. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as "legends", "heart throbs", "G", "Ladies Man", etc…. where women are called sluts/whores!"

"I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a "man’s" world...If we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can "grab em by the pussy…." can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!" Cyrus concluded. A very valid point!

