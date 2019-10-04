As spotted by E! News, Miley Cyrus is moving on romantically with an old friend—musician Cody Simpson.

The two were spotted grabbing food and kissing, and when they realized they'd been spotted they hurried away.

In case you're feeling behind (I get it), Cyrus just broke up with another old friend, Kaitlynn Carter, after separating from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Here's exactly what happened, according to an eyewitness exclusively talking to E! News:"[The eyewitness] saw them coming in to the grocer 'real quick' to grab a drink and some sushi. And, according to the eyewitness, they also shared a 'quick kiss while perusing their food options.

"Not long after, the eyewitness says Miley, who was 'dressed casually in a tank top,' and Cody 'noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.'"

Oh, and, apparently, this isn't the first time the pair have hung out together recently. The two were spotted (as friends) in photos as early as 2014, and Simpson split up from Hadid in 2015. The two have had to dodge romance rumors for a long time.

Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Simpson with friends in 2014. Dave Lee Getty Images

Cyrus, Hadid, and Simpson in 2015. Charley Gallay Getty Images

Simpson said in an interview in 2015, "Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood." (Simpson first rose to fame as a singer at the age of 12, so they were both child stars.) "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

E! News has an old pic of the pair:

And this is Cody now:

My head might be spinning a bit.

