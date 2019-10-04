image
Miley Cyrus Was Just Spotted Kissing Her Old Friend, Cody Simpson

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • The two were spotted grabbing food and kissing, and when they realized they'd been spotted they hurried away.

        Guys guys GUYS. Miley Cyrus (previously linked very recently to Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter) was just spotted getting cozy with an old friend of hers, Cody Simpson, who was previously linked with models Clair Wuestenberg and Gigi Hadid. This feels like huge news. TMZ has the pictures: In a nutshell, the two were seen talking, and then Cyrus got on a table and kissed him.

        Here's exactly what happened, according to an eyewitness exclusively talking to E! News:"[The eyewitness] saw them coming in to the grocer 'real quick' to grab a drink and some sushi. And, according to the eyewitness, they also shared a 'quick kiss while perusing their food options.

        "Not long after, the eyewitness says Miley, who was 'dressed casually in a tank top,' and Cody 'noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.'"

        Oh, and, apparently, this isn't the first time the pair have hung out together recently. The two were spotted (as friends) in photos as early as 2014, and Simpson split up from Hadid in 2015. The two have had to dodge romance rumors for a long time.

        Miami Celebrity Sightings - December 5, 2014
        Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Simpson with friends in 2014.
        Dave LeeGetty Images
        The DAILY FRONT ROW "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" Show
        Cyrus, Hadid, and Simpson in 2015.
        Charley GallayGetty Images

        Simpson said in an interview in 2015, "Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood." (Simpson first rose to fame as a singer at the age of 12, so they were both child stars.) "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

        E! News has an old pic of the pair:

        And this is Cody now:

        My head might be spinning a bit.

