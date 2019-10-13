Hush now my little darling
Today's Top Stories
1
Everything You Need to Know About Paid Leave
image
2
The Beauty Trends of Hot Girl Fall
image
3
2019 Has Been an Incredible Year for Books
image
4
WORTH IT: Artis Elite Collection Black Brush Set
Street Style and Celebrity Sightings During Coachella Festival
5
Outfit Ideas for When You're Feelin' Yourself

Miley Cyrus Confirms That She and Cody Simpson Are Exclusive on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • If you've been following the whirlwind that is Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's budding relationship, here's another milestone to take note of: Miley and Cody appear to be exclusive.
    • When a fan commented on one of Cody's Instagram posts to ask if Miley was willing to "share" him, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer replied with a thumbs down emoji, seeming to signal that she and Cody are no longer open to seeing other people.
      • The couple were first linked romantically on October 3, when a video of them kissing in public went viral, but they have been friends for years.

        Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have defined their relationship—or at least some of the boundaries of it.

        On Saturday, Miley issued a low-key confirmation that she and Cody are dating exclusively, in the form of a single emoji on Instagram.

        How does one emoji convey "Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are dating exclusively," you ask? Simple—it happened in three easy steps.

        Step 1: Miley commented "Boo thang 👻" on a sexy new Instagram photo Cody posted.

        Step 2: A fan, who clearly agrees that said Instagram was sexy AF, commented, "Does Miley share?

        Step 3: Miley shut that whole thing down real fast with a single thumbs down emoji.

        Take a look for yourself, with receipts courtesy of Comments by Celebs:

        View this post on Instagram

        Roundup ✨ #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

        In other Miley and Cody's Growing Love news, the couple spent their Saturday afternoon hanging out with Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, thereby blowing through yet another relationship milestone. It's a lot for one day.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Miley's Response to Cody Calling Her "Baby"
        miley cyrus
        Liam Left the Thirstiest Comment on Miley's Insta
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Prince Edward Presents The Duke of Edinburgh's International Gold Awards Prince Edward Went Viral for Cutting Cake
        Prince Of Wales Visits The Northern Territory - Day 1 Prince Charles’s Former Harpist
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Arrivals J.Lo Is Basically Naked on Her New Single Cover
        Instagram Dinner Meghan's Best Friend Is Doing a Reality Show
        Caelynn Miller-Keyes Visits Extra Caelynn Is Literally Living in a Van With Dean Now
        Diana Hospital Lahore How Kate Will Channel Diana on Tour of Pakistan
        Fendi - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 Katie Holmes Shared a FBF Post of Her TV Days
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Will & Kate Removed Harry & Meg from Their Website
        image Maddison Has Been Thirsting Over Liam for a WHILE
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Liverpool James Middleton Copies Kate's Engagement Ring