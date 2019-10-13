If you've been following the whirlwind that is Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's budding relationship, here's another milestone to take note of: Miley and Cody appear to be exclusive.

When a fan commented on one of Cody's Instagram posts to ask if Miley was willing to "share" him, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer replied with a thumbs down emoji, seeming to signal that she and Cody are no longer open to seeing other people.

The couple were first linked romantically on October 3, when a video of them kissing in public went viral, but they have been friends for years.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have defined their relationship—or at least some of the boundaries of it.

On Saturday, Miley issued a low-key confirmation that she and Cody are dating exclusively, in the form of a single emoji on Instagram.

How does one emoji convey "Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are dating exclusively," you ask? Simple—it happened in three easy steps.

Step 1: Miley commented "Boo thang 👻" on a sexy new Instagram photo Cody posted.

Step 2: A fan, who clearly agrees that said Instagram was sexy AF, commented, "Does Miley share?

Step 3: Miley shut that whole thing down real fast with a single thumbs down emoji.

Take a look for yourself, with receipts courtesy of Comments by Celebs:

In other Miley and Cody's Growing Love news, the couple spent their Saturday afternoon hanging out with Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, thereby blowing through yet another relationship milestone. It's a lot for one day.

