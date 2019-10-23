Don't listen, Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter: Cody Simpson talked about his relationship with Miley Cyrus, and there's a subtle comment about her exes in there. Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Australian radio station KIIS 1065, Simpson said, "I'm very, very, very romantic," continuing, "She'd talked about how she hadn't had that kind of an experience in a relationship before." Interesting...

Simpson went on to reveal his early crush on Cyrus, which started when he was all of nine years old. "I used to kiss the TV screen when I was, like, nine," he said, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "I think we were interested in each other ever since we first met, even when I was, like, 18, but it was not the right time."

"We've just been close ever since we met. It's, like, the first time I've been with someone that it wasn't necessarily an immediate romance," Simpson said. "It was a friendship and it was fun and it just developed over, like, five years." Cute!

Simpson also talked about their shared sobriety, commenting, "She's been through a lot this year and I was trying to be respectful of that and we kind of found each other," He added, "We just found each other in a place where we're both ready for something like this and we're both sober… We keep each other in a good space. I've never had that in a relationship."

Cyrus sparked controversy on Instagram Live over the weekend, as Gay Times reports, after saying of her relationship with Simpson, "There are good men out there guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there; you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know?"

"I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live," Cyrus continued. Fans weren't thrilled by the problematic implication that being gay is a choice, necessitated only by the absence of "good men"—a harmful stereotype often used to delegitimize queer women's sexuality.

Cyrus subsequently apologized for her comments with a statement on social media. "I was talking shit about sucky guys. But let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are," she wrote. "It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am part of."

