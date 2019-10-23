The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's New Documentary
Street Style: February 28 - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2016/17
2
The Boot Styles Worth Investing In
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
4
Green Energy Solutions that Harness Mother Nature
In goop Health London 2019
5
What a Goop Exec Wears to Work

Meghan Markle Said She Wishes People Would See Her and Harry as a "Couple Who's in Love"

"This to me is just part of our love story," she said.

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Amid a racist, unrelenting media storm, Meghan Markle has seen every aspect of her life, including her relationship with Prince Harry, subject to brutal scrutiny. But in the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on ITV in the UK on Sunday, Meghan revealed how she wished the couple could be perceived: As two people who love each other.

"I would hope that people, the world, will get to the point where they just see us as a couple who’s in love, because I don’t wake up every day and identify as being anything other than who I’ve always been," she said, as People reports. "It’s just, I’m Meghan and I’ve married this incredible man, and this to me is just part of our love story."

The documentary, which followed the couple on their tour of southern Africa, allowed the Duchess of Sussex to speak directly about the impact of media abuse on her life. "Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot," she told host Tom Bradby after he asked if she was okay, in a clip that went viral on social media.

"So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it’s …yeah. I guess—also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," Meghan said.

The Duchess also discussed her attempts to hide her feelings while coping with constant attacks and invasions into her private life, saying, "I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a 'stiff upper lip.' I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging."

"I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, 'It’s not enough to just survive something,'" she said. "'That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.'"

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's New Documentary
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Meghan Markle and Archie are in a New Documentary

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Chrissy Teigen's Adorable Musical Family
"The Dead Don't Die" Photocall - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival The Justin References in Selena's New Single
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Launch Of New Tiffany Men's Collections Cody Simpson on Miley Cyrus' Exes
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two How to Watch Harry and Meghan's New Documentary
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS See the First Photo of Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding
khloe-kardashian Khloé Is Livid at Kris Jenner
2019 Essence Festival - Day 2 Michelle Obama's Inspirational Workout Photo
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes On Breakup Rumors
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway Miley Cyrus Is Four Months Sober
image Meghan Markle on Hiding Her True Feelings