image
Today's Top Stories
1
A Korean Beauty Expert Shares Her Top Products
image
2
Green Energy Solutions that Harness Mother Nature
image
3
Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
image
4
Does Your State Have a Tampon Tax?
In goop Health London 2019
5
What Goop's Chief Content Officer Wears to Work

How to Watch 'Harry and Meghan: An African Journey'

The Duke and Duchess get candid about the negative impact of the British press while showcasing their African tour.

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nyanga Township in South Africa
Gallo ImagesGetty Images
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are discussing their struggles with the British press and giving the world an inside look at their trip to Africa in the ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.
  • The British doc will premiere in the U.S. on ABC October 23 at 10 p.m. EST.
  • You'll probably recognize a few clips from the segment that have already circulated on Twitter, including the one where Meghan admits she's not okay.

    By now, you've likely seen the heartbreaking clip where Meghan Markle admits how much the British press has taken a toll on her mental health. When journalist Tom Bradby asks if she's okay, Meg is nearly brought to tears revealing that nobody has asked her that before and thanks him for doing so. It's a reminder that despite their royal status, Meg and Harry are still humans and we should treat them like they are.

    The clip is from Harry and Meghan's ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, capturing the Duke and Duchess' 10-day African tour in September. It originally aired on British channel ITV on October 20, but it will be broadcasted in the U.S. on ABC this Wednesday, October 23 at 10 p.m. EST. If you don't have cable, you can stream the special live on ABC Go. Sign up for a free trial, or ask one of your friends/family members for a cable login, then you're ready to watch.

    Related Stories
    image
    Meghan Discusses Hiding Her True Feelings
    The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
    Meghan Reveals Anguish Over Her Father's Letters

    In the hour-long segment, Meghan also reveals that a British friend of hers warned her not to marry Prince Harry due to the very press harassment she continues to face on a daily basis. Prince Harry even opens up about the rumored rift with his brother, Prince William. Will later revealed that he was worried about the emotional toll the negative press has taken on Harry after seeing the ITV documentary.

    All that said, Harry and Meghan are taking a nice six-week break out of the spotlight and heading to the U.S. with baby Archie for a portion of the holidays. We likely won't be seeing them in public for a while, so consider this ITV documentary the royal fix you'll need until 2020.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour
    Meghan's British Pals Told Her Not to Marry Harry
    The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
    Harry Would Love to Move His Family to Africa
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
    image Meghan Markle on Hiding Her True Feelings
    image Harry Confirms He and Will Are On Different Paths
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Harry and Meghan Will Take Six Weeks Off
    The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Harry Would Love to Move His Family to Africa
    image Kate Middleton Posts a Personal Instagram Message
    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Celebrities Show Support For Meghan Markle
    The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan's "Anguish" Over Her Letter's Publication
    image
    Yes, We Analyzed the Royal Family's Birth Charts
    image Prince Harry Says Cameras Remind Him of Diana
    BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY Meghan Markle Confirmed Baby Archie Is a Redhead