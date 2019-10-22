Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are discussing their struggles with the British press and giving the world an inside look at their trip to Africa in the ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

The British doc will premiere in the U.S. on ABC October 23 at 10 p.m. EST.

You'll probably recognize a few clips from the segment that have already circulated on Twitter, including the one where Meghan admits she's not okay.

By now, you've likely seen the heartbreaking clip where Meghan Markle admits how much the British press has taken a toll on her mental health. When journalist Tom Bradby asks if she's okay, Meg is nearly brought to tears revealing that nobody has asked her that before and thanks him for doing so. It's a reminder that despite their royal status, Meg and Harry are still humans and we should treat them like they are.

The clip is from Harry and Meghan's ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, capturing the Duke and Duchess' 10-day African tour in September. It originally aired on British channel ITV on October 20, but it will be broadcasted in the U.S. on ABC this Wednesday, October 23 at 10 p.m. EST. If you don't have cable, you can stream the special live on ABC Go. Sign up for a free trial, or ask one of your friends/family members for a cable login, then you're ready to watch.

Duchess Meghan also opens up in the documentary about dealing with negative press during her pregnancy:pic.twitter.com/lVCSfw05SZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 18, 2019

In the hour-long segment, Meghan also reveals that a British friend of hers warned her not to marry Prince Harry due to the very press harassment she continues to face on a daily basis. Prince Harry even opens up about the rumored rift with his brother, Prince William. Will later revealed that he was worried about the emotional toll the negative press has taken on Harry after seeing the ITV documentary.

All that said, Harry and Meghan are taking a nice six-week break out of the spotlight and heading to the U.S. with baby Archie for a portion of the holidays. We likely won't be seeing them in public for a while, so consider this ITV documentary the royal fix you'll need until 2020.

