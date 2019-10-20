- In the last week, Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" moment from her video tour of Kylie Cosmetics HQ has gone completely viral.
- The brief moment of the makeup mogul belting out the phrase "rise and shine" to her daughter, Stormi Webster, blew up Twitter this week and became a viral meme.
- In addition to memes and remixes, the "Rise and Shine" clip has also spawned "covers" from celebs—most recently courtesy of Lizzo, who covered the "song" during a concert in Pasadena, California.
Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" has transcended its place a viral meme and become something bigger—something almost (but not quite) like a real song.
That's a lot to ask of a two-second clip of audio, but that's where we are. In addition to spawning countless memes, a bopping EDM remix, and official merch, the, um, track has now inspired legitimate celebrity covers—most recently by none other than the amazing Lizzo.
During a recent concert in Pasadena, California, the "Truth Hurts" singer played her flute and then belted out her own rendition of the now-famous ditty.
Thankfully, the instantly-iconic performance was recorded and shared to Twitter. Watch it for yourself below:
One fan summed up the only acceptable reaction to the clip, writing, "When I thought I couldn’t love her any more than I already do she hits us with the anthem of the year."
Lizzo isn't the only celebrity who has dropped a cover of Kylie's "Rise and Shine" tune. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson also recorded a cover, which they shared on Instagram this weekend:
