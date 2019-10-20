In the last week, Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" moment from her video tour of Kylie Cosmetics HQ has gone completely viral.

The brief moment of the makeup mogul belting out the phrase "rise and shine" to her daughter, Stormi Webster, blew up Twitter this week and became a viral meme.

In addition to memes and remixes, the "Rise and Shine" clip has also spawned "covers" from celebs—most recently courtesy of Lizzo, who covered the "song" during a concert in Pasadena, California.

Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" has transcended its place a viral meme and become something bigger—something almost (but not quite) like a real song.

That's a lot to ask of a two-second clip of audio, but that's where we are. In addition to spawning countless memes, a bopping EDM remix, and official merch, the, um, track has now inspired legitimate celebrity covers—most recently by none other than the amazing Lizzo.

During a recent concert in Pasadena, California, the "Truth Hurts" singer played her flute and then belted out her own rendition of the now-famous ditty.

Thankfully, the instantly-iconic performance was recorded and shared to Twitter. Watch it for yourself below:

One fan summed up the only acceptable reaction to the clip, writing, "When I thought I couldn’t love her any more than I already do she hits us with the anthem of the year."

Lizzo isn't the only celebrity who has dropped a cover of Kylie's "Rise and Shine" tune. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson also recorded a cover, which they shared on Instagram this weekend:

