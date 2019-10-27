Justin Bieber May Have Just Teased "Yummy" New Music on Instagram

- In a Saturday night post on Instagram, Justin Bieber shared some handmade artwork of the word "yummy" and a caption that has fans wondering if the singer is gearing up to release new music.
- Justin captioned the colorful doodle, "Any night any day, say the word on my way." The poetic and kind of cryptic caption seems like it could be lyrics—perhaps to a new track the singer is working on.
- Fans took to Twitter to discuss the post and try to dissect it for any hidden clues to its meaning.
ALERT: Justin Bieber may have just teased new music on Instagram.
Or, alternatively, he may just have been struck by the desire to doodle and then caption that doodle with a cryptically poetic line that isn't a lyric at all. It's definitely one of those two things.
Here's what we know for sure:
- On Saturday night, Justin took to Instagram to post a picture of a colorful, handmade piece of doodle artwork of the word "yummy" written on a sheet of lined paper in an open notebook.
- He captioned said "yummy" art with the following potential new song lyric, "Any night any day, say the word on my way."
Fans immediately blew up the post's comment section with theories and outright assumptions about imminent new music from the "Sorry" singer.
On Twitter, fans are already freaking out about the Instagram post:
Some are even connecting the dots and realizing that both Justin and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, may have been dropping hints about the track for a while now:
Many fans think that, if "Yummy" is the title of a new song, it's a song dedicated to Hailey:
Others think it might be a holiday track:
Bring on the #Yummy era of Bieber.
