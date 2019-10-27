image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Foundation, Whatever Your Skin Concern
image
2
The Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist
image
3
The Couple Who Live in an RV and Travel the U.S.
image
4
Should You Chase Happiness?
Street Style - Hera Seoul Fashion Week 2019 F/W - Day 4
5
Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Shop Pêche

Justin Bieber May Have Just Teased "Yummy" New Music on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 26, 2019
GothamGetty Images
  • In a Saturday night post on Instagram, Justin Bieber shared some handmade artwork of the word "yummy" and a caption that has fans wondering if the singer is gearing up to release new music.
    • Justin captioned the colorful doodle, "Any night any day, say the word on my way." The poetic and kind of cryptic caption seems like it could be lyrics—perhaps to a new track the singer is working on.
      • Fans took to Twitter to discuss the post and try to dissect it for any hidden clues to its meaning.

        ALERT: Justin Bieber may have just teased new music on Instagram.

        Or, alternatively, he may just have been struck by the desire to doodle and then caption that doodle with a cryptically poetic line that isn't a lyric at all. It's definitely one of those two things.

        Here's what we know for sure:

        1. On Saturday night, Justin took to Instagram to post a picture of a colorful, handmade piece of doodle artwork of the word "yummy" written on a sheet of lined paper in an open notebook.
        2. He captioned said "yummy" art with the following potential new song lyric, "Any night any day, say the word on my way."
          View this post on Instagram

          Any night any day, say the word on my way.

          A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

          Fans immediately blew up the post's comment section with theories and outright assumptions about imminent new music from the "Sorry" singer.

          image
          Instagram

          On Twitter, fans are already freaking out about the Instagram post:

          Some are even connecting the dots and realizing that both Justin and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, may have been dropping hints about the track for a while now:

          Many fans think that, if "Yummy" is the title of a new song, it's a song dedicated to Hailey:

          Others think it might be a holiday track:

          Bring on the #Yummy era of Bieber.

          For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

          subscribe here

          Related Stories
          Selena Gomez Visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles
          Selena Gomez Hopes Justin Bieber Hears New Songs
          image
          How Selena Gomez Dresses for a Date with Bieber
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          More From Celebrity
          BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - August 20, 2018 Kylie Jenner Wore a Leather Dress with a Leg Slit
          2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content 2019's Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Attend a Roundtable Discussion on Gender Equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust Buy a $20 Replica of Meghan Markle's $200 Sweater
          image Selena Gomez Is Officially Looking for Love
          RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneakers Are On Sale
          Selena Gomez Visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles Selena Gomez Hopes Justin Bieber Hears New Songs
          Princess Elisabeth Of Belgium Celebrates Her 18th Anniversary At The Royal Palace In Brussels Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Turns 18
          ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17 Courteney Cox Hit the Hot Tub with David Beckham
          The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa A Crisis Expert Harry & Meghan's Documentary
          2019 Casamigos Halloween Party Jessica Dressed as *NSYNC-Era Justin Last Night