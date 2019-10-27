Justin Bieber May Have Just Teased "Yummy" New Music on Instagram

In a Saturday night post on Instagram, Justin Bieber shared some handmade artwork of the word "yummy" and a caption that has fans wondering if the singer is gearing up to release new music.

Justin captioned the colorful doodle, "Any night any day, say the word on my way." The poetic and kind of cryptic caption seems like it could be lyrics—perhaps to a new track the singer is working on.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the post and try to dissect it for any hidden clues to its meaning.

ALERT: Justin Bieber may have just teased new music on Instagram.

Or, alternatively, he may just have been struck by the desire to doodle and then caption that doodle with a cryptically poetic line that isn't a lyric at all. It's definitely one of those two things.

Here's what we know for sure:

On Saturday night, Justin took to Instagram to post a picture of a colorful, handmade piece of doodle artwork of the word "yummy" written on a sheet of lined paper in an open notebook. He captioned said "yummy" art with the following potential new song lyric, "Any night any day, say the word on my way."

Fans immediately blew up the post's comment section with theories and outright assumptions about imminent new music from the "Sorry" singer.

On Twitter, fans are already freaking out about the Instagram post:

"Any night any day, say the word on my way."



Whatever it is, the world isn't ready 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IjVaoWDmtH — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) October 27, 2019

Justin via IG: Any night any day, say the word on my way

🤔 this sounds to me like song lyrics 🎶🎤 Let’s hope so pic.twitter.com/upWCo6Dtdh — Moms4Justin&Hailey (@Moms4Justin) October 27, 2019

Snap! if that's a clue Justin Bieber to new music for the new album. I'm game and ready for it soon. "Any night any day, say the word on my way" Yummy @justinbieber had to make a gif w the word from that sexy ad recently u did w the wifey 🔥 https://t.co/mLFYMGQSrM — zaza (@zazagm3) October 27, 2019

"Any night any day, say the word on my way"

I don't wanna be clowned again but I feel like he's really coming — JBHB (@jaileybiebs0718) October 27, 2019

WAIT....... IS “YUMMY” THE TITLE OF THE LEAD SINGLE FROM JB5 OR WHAT? @justinbieber @scooterbraun pic.twitter.com/0hKF46rNta — Indah (@ferarribieber) October 27, 2019

justinbieber: here’s my new song #yummy. go check it out

me: pic.twitter.com/ngBtbw2oWy — isabel (@bieballinit) October 27, 2019

Some are even connecting the dots and realizing that both Justin and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, may have been dropping hints about the track for a while now:

so all this time justin bieber and hailey bieber have been dropping hints about yummy and we never thought anything about it pic.twitter.com/pF53Etd2ZX — morsal needs JB5 (@typicalbizzzle) October 27, 2019

LITERALLY ALL OF THEM ARE POSTING THINGS WITH “YUMMY” YALL ITS HAPPENING OUR NEW ERA IS ABOUT TO START JUSTIN BIEBER GONNA DROP SOMETHING — morsal needs JB5 (@typicalbizzzle) October 27, 2019

Justin says (Yummy) Justin paints (Yummy) Celebrities respond (best song, download it) My goodness I'm really excited that it's a song coming I'm sure it's deadly and wonderful

It will skip creativity because it is the legend of Justin#JustinBieber #yummy pic.twitter.com/lOxof4QxQJ — Dodee💜 (@dodee585) October 27, 2019

Many fans think that, if "Yummy" is the title of a new song, it's a song dedicated to Hailey:

That gif!So intrigued if for JB new album 👅 Yummy oh from lyrics it could be sexy 1! Just saw his wife @haileybieber ig stories 😋 yum dessert she made for her and her hubby tonight.I want that recipe love she also added some ice cream to it. Great she cooks bakes& he does 2 — Noel (@NoelNoel1011) October 27, 2019

Well if Yummy is some type of sexy song Wonder if Justin @justinbieber would ever do this w his wife 4 a music video https://t.co/Nqhl2ClnAb Adam did w this model wife a few yrs back these 2 have kids 2 kids tog already & being married for many years already & more in love 2. — paige (@paige_t) October 27, 2019

Beliebers did you hear @justinbieber JB5 first single is #Yummy pic.twitter.com/Brpsm0ntfY — Michelle Jailey 💋No Hate Only Love 🤟 (@MichelleCaissi1) October 27, 2019

Others think it might be a holiday track:

I'm very interested if this is a new song how it will sound. He seems to dip in all types of genres of music and that's unique to have. Plus, Yummy goes in hand with Holidays and everyday really. — Rachel May (@RachelMay09) October 27, 2019

Bring on the #Yummy era of Bieber.

