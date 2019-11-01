In a special Halloween version of her popular "Kellyoke" segment, Kelly Clarkson dressed up as Winifred Sanderson to perform "I Put a Spell on You."

The audience for the singer's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, adored the nostalgic Hocus Pocus-themed performance.

Clarkson shared a photo of her incredible Winifred Sanderson costume on Instagram.

On Thursday, Kelly Clarkson tapped into the infinite nostalgia well that is Hocus Pocus for a special Halloween episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer and host full transformed into the iconic '90s film's main baddie, the redheaded witch Winifred Sanderson and sang Winifred's show-stopping song from the movie, "I Put a Spell on You." She made the song her own though, slowing it down for a truly sultry (and delightfully spooky) rendition.

Clarkson also went all out to dress the part in a purple, corseted dress and a velvety green cloak. And, of course, she copied Winifred's signature wild, red hair with an over-the-top wig.

The performance was part of Clarkson's popular "Kellyoke" segment, in which the American Idol alum performs covers of popular tracks for her show's audience. Watch the perfect recreation (complete with backup singers dressed as Winifred's sisters, Sarah and Mary Sanderson) below:

A costume this good has to make to the 'Gram and Clarkson shared a photo of herself in characters as Winifred, flanked by her Sarah and Mary, earlier today.

"'Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me SICK!' It's just a bunch of #HocusPocus on today's #Halloween show 👻 ⁠," she captioned the photo.

