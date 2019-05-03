Skin Care
Today's Top Stories
1
The 25 Best Inexpensive Sheet Masks
image
2
#ReadWithMC Loved 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
3
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon
image
4
The El Paso Couple Devoted to Their Creative Goals
image
5
Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell

Jenna Dewan Posts Hilarious Throwback Pic of Her as a Background Dancer for Kelly Clarkson

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
NBCGetty Images
    • The photo has everything: the parking lot, the early 2000s fashion, the bare stage. It's incredible.

        After just announcing a new dance show coming to Netflix, dancer-actress-author Jenna Dewan is continuing to show us her roots—most recently, with a funny and sweet throwback photo of her dancing as a backup singer for American Idol winner (and now, of course, iconic singer) Kelly Clarkson. According to the Daily Mail, it looks as though the photo was taken after Kelly won the competition (2002) but potentially before Jenna starred in Step Up (2006). So this is a blast from the past that's about a decade and a half old at this point.

        Jenna captioned the photo, "#tbt to dancing with @kellyclarkson at a Walmart parking lot in Texas...I will never forget quick changing in the break room amongst all the employees, and running through the aisles to make it back on stage in time 😂." I love these kind of unglamorous but super-fun details that Jenna often gives us.

        The photo is also kind of perfect: The spectators milling around behind them, clearly unaware that they are witnessing poetry in motion. The super-bare stage with nothing but Kelly and the dancers, no lighting, no bells and whistles. Everyone's flare jeans and Kelly's insane (platform? wedge? flatform?) shoes. The early '00s were an interesting time for fashion, truly. The fact that both Kelly and Jenna are going to go on to great things, but are clearly putting in the work to get there.

        Jenna continued, "To this day, Kelly is one of THE nicest and best i have met in this business ❤️" Considering that Kelly literally just had her appendix removed after hosting the 2019 Billboard Awards, I'm sure she appreciated the sweet shoutout.

        Here's the original post:

        Thank you to Jenna's stepdad for bringing this magical photo to my attention.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Jenna Dewan Posts Cute #TBT of Dance Competition
        image
        Jenna Dewan's "Taki Taki" Dance Vid Is Next Level
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Why Baby Sussex's Style Will Be Different
        image Elton John Says Meghan & Harry's Baby Is Due Soon
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are on Their Honeymoon
        image Lady Gaga Looks Like Everyone In 'Finding Nemo'
        image What Are Sophie T. & Joe J.'s Wedding Plans Now?
        image This Is How We'll Know Meghan Markle Is in Labor
        image Kim Kardashian Wore a Sheer '90s Catsuit
        image Emilia Clarke Tells Why 'GoT' Sex Scenes Awkward
        image Meghan & Harry's Message for Princess Charlotte
        image Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Got Married in Vegas