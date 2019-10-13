The 'Friends' Fountain Appears in 'Hocus Pocus' and People Are, Naturally, Freaking Out

There's a connection between two of your favorite things from the '90s: Hocus Pocus and Friends.

The family-friendly Halloween classic and the beloved sitcom both feature the same iconic fountain, which was made famous in the latter's opening credits sequence.

While Friends is set in New York City and Hocus Pocus is set in Salem, Massachusetts, both were filmed, in part at least, on the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, California, where the fountain is located.

Ready for an epic '90s nostalgia-fueled bout of fangirling? The great people of the Twitter have discovered a strong connection between two of that decade's best and most internet-loved pieces of pop culture: Friends and Hocus Pocus.

That connection? The iconic Friends fountain, so colloquially named because its biggest claim to fame is its prominent role in the show's opening credits sequence.

Yep, the fountain that Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe splash around in gleefully also makes an appearance in Hocus Pocus—specifically in the scene when Dani and Allison are running in the park after they think they've defeated the Sanderson Sisters.

"Okay has no one ever noticed that the damn FRIENDS FOUNTAIN is in HOCUS POCUS?!??" one Twitter user wrote, summarizing the awe we're all feeling.

Okay has no one ever noticed that the damn FRIENDS FOUNTAIN is in HOCUS POCUS?!?? pic.twitter.com/DnHlVbPX9p — MDW (@marcwithaC_23) October 10, 2019

How can this be? Well, while Friends is set in New York City and Hocus Pocus is set in Salem, Massachusetts, both were filmed, in part at least, on the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, California, where the fountain is located. Movie magic, right?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here