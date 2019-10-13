Hush now my little darling
Today's Top Stories
1
Everything You Need to Know About Paid Leave
image
2
The Beauty Trends of Hot Girl Fall
image
3
2019 Has Been an Incredible Year for Books
image
4
WORTH IT: Artis Elite Collection Black Brush Set
Street Style and Celebrity Sightings During Coachella Festival
5
Outfit Ideas for When You're Feelin' Yourself

The 'Friends' Fountain Appears in 'Hocus Pocus' and People Are, Naturally, Freaking Out

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
DisneyNBC Universal
  • There's a connection between two of your favorite things from the '90s: Hocus Pocus and Friends.
    • The family-friendly Halloween classic and the beloved sitcom both feature the same iconic fountain, which was made famous in the latter's opening credits sequence.
      • While Friends is set in New York City and Hocus Pocus is set in Salem, Massachusetts, both were filmed, in part at least, on the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, California, where the fountain is located.

        Ready for an epic '90s nostalgia-fueled bout of fangirling? The great people of the Twitter have discovered a strong connection between two of that decade's best and most internet-loved pieces of pop culture: Friends and Hocus Pocus.

        That connection? The iconic Friends fountain, so colloquially named because its biggest claim to fame is its prominent role in the show's opening credits sequence.

        Yep, the fountain that Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe splash around in gleefully also makes an appearance in Hocus Pocus—specifically in the scene when Dani and Allison are running in the park after they think they've defeated the Sanderson Sisters.

        "Okay has no one ever noticed that the damn FRIENDS FOUNTAIN is in HOCUS POCUS?!??" one Twitter user wrote, summarizing the awe we're all feeling.

        How can this be? Well, while Friends is set in New York City and Hocus Pocus is set in Salem, Massachusetts, both were filmed, in part at least, on the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, California, where the fountain is located. Movie magic, right?

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        The 17 Scariest Movies on Hulu
        image
        The 15 Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Culture
        image
        2019 Has Been an Incredible Year for Books
        The Bachelor Visits Extra This Is When 'The Bachelor' Will Air In 2020
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Emma Stone Talks About Playing Cruella de Vil
        image Jennifer Aniston Returns With 'The Morning Show'
        image
        40 MTV Reality Shows You Totally Forgot Existed
        image Everything We Know About 'Killing Eve' Season 3
        image The Most-Anticipated Romantic Movies 2019
        NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2019 The Best Season 4 'This Is Us' Theories
        ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 What Happens on This Season of 'The Bachelor'?
        image Who Are the Women of 'The Bachelor' in 2020?