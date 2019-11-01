This has, according to a royal source, caused friction with the rest of the British royal family, who are apparently "disappointed" by their sudden actions.

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle sued The Daily Mail for publishing her private handwritten correspondence, and Prince Harry's subsequent statement explained that the couple was taking action now because "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces." There's been rumors that the rest of Harry's family isn't necessarily on board with these actions, and now it's confirmed: Even the Queen (allegedly) disapproves.

Royal correspondent of the Daily Express Richard Palmer had tweeted out in early October that the British royal family was, quietly, upset with the Sussexes. "Nobody in the Royal Family or the Royal Household is supporting Harry and Meghan at the moment. Even the couple’s aides seem embarrassed by their actions. William, who dropped his brother like a ton of hot bricks earlier this year, and Charles have distanced themselves," he wrote.

"Obviously, if that changes it will be a story but at the moment the Sussexes appear out on a limb. Whatever the merits of their various legal actions, they didn’t inform their family that Harry was going to release that inflammatory statement."

Now, a month has passed, and apparently it's just as true now as it was then. "This rather bald statement of the facts remains true 25 days later, as far as I can tell. While there is concern for Harry and Meghan’s mental health, their attitude has disappointed the Queen and other members of the Royal Family, according to several sources."

That...is so depressing, I won't lie. I can certainly understand Harry's position of trying to protect his family, even when it goes to (what some might say is) an extreme degree.

This rather bald statement of the facts remains true 25 days later, as far as I can tell. While there is concern for Harry and Meghan’s mental health, their attitude has disappointed the Queen and other members of the Royal Family, according to several sources. https://t.co/c8oyxM39uk — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 1, 2019

