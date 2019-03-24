The Queen has named her former personal secretary and longtime trusted aide Sir Christopher Geidt as her Permanent Lord in Waiting.

According to Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden, the decision is part of the Queen's larger plan to keep tabs on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their failed bid for independence earlier this year.

Geidt will work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and will be "Her Majesty’s eyes and ears," according to Eden's royal source.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making some low-key moved to keep an eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple's failed bid to set up their household completely independent of Buckingham Palace.

In his recent Daily Mail column, royal commentator Richard Eden says that the Queen's decision to bring back Sir Christopher Geidt as her Permanent Lord in Waiting is part of her plan to keep tabs on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Geidt resigned as the Queen's private secretary "after an alleged palace coup two years ago," according to Eden.

"Her Majesty values Lord Geidt’s wise counsel," a courtier told Eden for the column. "This new role gives him a formal status again."

Geidt is also the chairman of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which means he'll be working closely with Harry and Meghan, who serve as the organization's president and vice president, respectively.

"This was all part of the plan to introduce the Duchess to royal life," the loose-lipped courtier told Eden. "Lord Geidt will be Her Majesty’s eyes and ears."

If this is true, it means there's some Game of Thrones level palace politics going on behind-the-scenes. Hot goss, indeed.

