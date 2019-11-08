John Krasinski Shares a Rare Date Night Photo With Emily Blunt

Actors and fan-favorite couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt had a rare date night last night, and there are photos.

Considering that Krasinski's Jack Ryan season 2 just dropped, and the couple has finished wrapping the second A Quiet Place, hopefully we end up seeing more of them.

More cute pics of the couple right this way.

If you're always looking for more John Krasinski-Emily Blunt relationship photos (raises hand), then I have some great news for you. The couple, who are so in love but are very quiet about their relationship on social media, had a rare date night that was actually documented by Krasinski. My absolute favorite celebrity couple, who is never allowed to break up, is still going strong. This is absolutely the news I needed for this November Friday.

Krasinski captioned the photo, "Oh my Lordy! Just had my mind BLOWN by the one and only Derren Brown tonight! If you’re in NYC and want to see one of the greatest shows ever...This is the one!" The play he's referencing is Derren Brown: Secret, which shows off Brown's "unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion." Broadway magic show? Yes please.

In the picture, Krasinski and Blunt pose with Brown, grinning happily. But allow me to point out the couple's heads nuzzled up together—I'm no body expert, but they seem delighted by each other's presence (still) and just a happy couple leaving the kids at home for a date night. Except in this case, both of them are also superstars. Casual!

Here's the original post in all its glory:

If you remember, the demonstrative but private couple last referenced their love in September after wrapping A Quiet Place: Part 2:

Cutest.

