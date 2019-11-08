Street Style In Berlin
Today's Top Stories
1
Cool-Girl Beanies That Even Your Boss Will Like
image
2
Now You Can Smell Exactly Like a Kardashian Sister
image
3
How This Rapper-Turned-Politician Does It All
image
4
These Strapless Bras Are Worth the Money. Promise
image
5
Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here

John Krasinski Shares a Rare Date Night Photo With Emily Blunt

image
By Katherine J Igoe
InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Rich FuryGetty Images
    • Considering that Krasinski's Jack Ryan season 2 just dropped, and the couple has finished wrapping the second A Quiet Place, hopefully we end up seeing more of them.

        If you're always looking for more John Krasinski-Emily Blunt relationship photos (raises hand), then I have some great news for you. The couple, who are so in love but are very quiet about their relationship on social media, had a rare date night that was actually documented by Krasinski. My absolute favorite celebrity couple, who is never allowed to break up, is still going strong. This is absolutely the news I needed for this November Friday.

        Krasinski captioned the photo, "Oh my Lordy! Just had my mind BLOWN by the one and only Derren Brown tonight! If you’re in NYC and want to see one of the greatest shows ever...This is the one!" The play he's referencing is Derren Brown: Secret, which shows off Brown's "unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion." Broadway magic show? Yes please.

        In the picture, Krasinski and Blunt pose with Brown, grinning happily. But allow me to point out the couple's heads nuzzled up together—I'm no body expert, but they seem delighted by each other's presence (still) and just a happy couple leaving the kids at home for a date night. Except in this case, both of them are also superstars. Casual!

        Here's the original post in all its glory:

        If you remember, the demonstrative but private couple last referenced their love in September after wrapping A Quiet Place: Part 2:

        Cutest.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi's Matching Tuxedos
        image
        John Krasinski Joked About Love for Anne Hathaway
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity News
        CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' Reunion "Snub"
        image Justin Theroux Tags Jennifer Aniston on Instagram
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Hilary Duff Shares Her Lizzie McGuire Costume
        LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" - Arrivals Chrissy Teigen's Parents Are Getting a Divorce
        image Kim Kardashian Fully Wore Leather Chaps Last Night
        DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 - Inside Sarah Hyland’s Followers Are Pissed About Her IG
        91st Annual Academy Awards - Backstage Gaga Is Still Denying the Bradley Cooper Rumors
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016 Kylie Jenner Instagrammed While Driving
        Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson K-Stew Says She Would've Married Rob
        miranda lambert Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Comment About Blake