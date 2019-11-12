The Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, is no stranger to a striking red carpet look. And at the London premiere of her new movie with Henry Golding, Last Christmas, she nailed it once more, wearing a black Prada gown with a plunging cutout that could not be more festive if it was topped off with mistletoe. Emilia! I am obsessed with this entire look!

As Vogue reports, Clarke's midi dress also featured sheer ruffled sleeves, a high neck and crystal embellishment. She wore minimal strappy heels by Gianvito Rossi and Cartier jewels, an Instagram post by stylist Petra Flannery reveals. Her hair, a sleek ponytail finished with a black ribbon, was the work of celebrity hair stylist Earl Simms, who frequently works with Clarke.

Co-star Henry Golding should feature heavily on the best-dressed lists, too: He wore a black velvet blazer with green tartan trousers, designed by Ralph Lauren. Flawless!

Unsurprisingly, Clarke's fielded more than a few Game of Thrones questions on the Last Christmas press tour. Appearing on British TV show This Morning on Monday, she was asked about the backlash to season eight—and the fan petition demanding a complete remake. She responded diplomatically, as Metro reports: "On every level, it’s just profoundly flattering that people genuinely cared that much and they were with us for that long and that they really, truly believed in it," she said.

Clarke was particularly thrilled about the fan adoration for Daenerys, saying, "I don’t read anything online, really, because it doesn’t help my brain, but largely speaking, I think people are being really kind about Daenerys and Mother Dragon and backing me up, so that’s lovely." Hmmm: could "backing me up" indicate that Clarke, like many viewers who signed the petition, wasn't delighted with Dany's murderous turn? That might be pure speculation—after all, she told the New Yorker, "to me it seemed like the only way it could end."

Regardless, Clarke stressed that the final Game of Thrones season should not be rewritten, despite the outcry. "I don’t think there’s an ending that anyone could’ve written," she said on This Morning. "No matter how many signatures were on any bit of paper, you just can’t, and that is really just so flattering."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here