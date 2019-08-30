Former Game of Thrones star and currently starring in the film Last Christmas, Emilia Clarke went on vacay with her former GoT costar, Rose Leslie.

Kit Harington didn't join, but it looks like it was a girls-only trip.

Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie—I totally didn't know they were BFFs as well as costars, and I am delighted to learn that they're so close they just took a little girls' trip to India together. Maybe they were missing each other, post-Game of Thrones?

In the caption accompanying some sweet photos of the pair and their trip, Emilia wrote, "[T]his is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true."

One commenter noted, "Daenerys and Ygritte chilling in the afterlife together be like," which made me laugh pretty hard, won't lie. They're both Jon Snow's exes, so they probably have some notes about how they were treated. After all, (spoiler alert) he's the reason both of them are dead, so, not a great track record there Jon. He straight up murdered one of them!

Not pictured: The actor who plays Jon Snow, Kit Harington, Rose's husband and their costar. Kit's since left the wellness facility he checked into before the GoT series finale, but there hasn't been much word of him since. He just nabbed a Marvel role, though, so he's back to work soon.



Anyways, it looks like it was a girls trip (no boys allowed!). Here's the original post, so you can see for yourself:

Game of Thrones BFFs forever.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE