Chrissy Teigen's Reaction to John Legend Being Named "Sexiest Man Alive" Is the Best

"The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich."

image
By Rachel Epstein
2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside
Amy SussmanGetty Images

ICYMI, John Legend is People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive, and naturally Chrissy Teigen had the best reaction. Before the big reveal she tweeted, "I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby." Of course, she left fans wondering what the f was up.

Once the news broke last night, Chrissy had the most Chrissy reaction ever. Or should I say reaction(s). "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

That's when the incredible tweets started rolling in:

"#EGOTPSMA"

Then there was a video of Luna and Miles!

And a good ol' reference to the Starbucks cup: "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup."

The inevitable Idris comparison. "Yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot)."

The animated cover...

...And, of course, the ham sandwich.

The most important part? The updated bio: "de-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

image
Courtesy

This has been your official Chrissy Teigen Twitter update.

Read John's Sexiest Man Alive interview and see the full cover here.

