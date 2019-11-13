ICYMI, John Legend is People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive, and naturally Chrissy Teigen had the best reaction. Before the big reveal she tweeted, "I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby." Of course, she left fans wondering what the f was up.

Once the news broke last night, Chrissy had the most Chrissy reaction ever. Or should I say reaction(s). "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

That's when the incredible tweets started rolling in:

"#EGOTPSMA"

Then there was a video of Luna and Miles!

And a good ol' reference to the Starbucks cup: "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup."

The inevitable Idris comparison. "Yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot)."

The animated cover...

...And, of course, the ham sandwich.

The most important part? The updated bio: "de-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

This has been your official Chrissy Teigen Twitter update.

Read John's Sexiest Man Alive interview and see the full cover here.

