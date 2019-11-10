image
Chrissy Teigen Moved Two of John Legend's Grammys to Make Room for Her New Award

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
  • On Saturday night, at a ceremony in Los Angeles, California, Chrissy Teigen was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala.
    • The model was recognized for her charitable work with the Baby2Baby organization, which works to ensure that the basic needs of children living in poverty are met.
      • After the ceremony, Chrissy shared a video on Twitter in which she moved not one, but two of her husband, John Legend's, Grammy Awards to make room for her new accolade on their trophy shelf.

        Chrissy Teigen is claiming her space on the Teigen-Legend Wall of Fame.

        On Saturday night, the model took home the Giving Tree Award during the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles, California. Chrissy was honored for her work with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that works with high-profile celebrities to bring awareness to their mission of providing for the basic needs of children living in poverty.

        Chrissy's husband, John Legend, presented her with the award during the ceremony.

        "I feel honored to be honored," Chrissy said during her acceptance speech, according to the New York Times. "No kid should go hungry. No kid should not go without the basics in their home."

        2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside
        Rich PolkGetty Images

        The mother of two added that she's already instilling the same values that make her such a great ambassador for Baby2Baby in her own children.

        "Luna is no stranger to packing up all of her toys and sending them off, and knowing that people are going to open them and love them more and be so excited by them," she said.

        The most amazing moment of the evening came after the gala event, however. When Chrissy and John returned home, she immediately put her new award in a place of honor—on the trophy shelf in the couple's living room.

        In true Chrissy fashion, she got in some playful trolling at John by removing not one but two of his Grammy Awards to make space for her newest honor. Even better yet? She made John document the move—which he narrated in real time.

        Watch for yourself below:

        Congratulations Chrissy—on the award and on continuing to be the absolute best.

