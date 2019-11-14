Diana, Princess of Wales wears a wool jumper decorated with
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry Styles Just Channeled Princess Diana
image
2
'Camgirl' Examines Sex in the Digital Age
image
3
AOC & Bernie: The First Couple America Needs?
image
4
The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image
5
The Only Pair of Tights You Need to Survive Winter

Chrissy Teigen's "Ultimate Thanksgiving Table" Is a Literal Feast

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Bring The Funny - Season 1
NBCGetty Images
    • Teigen said the shoot was a "dream" and a first for her.

        Chrissy Teigen just launched her Cravings website, which contains exclusive recipes and videos of the model and her mom making dishes (oh and which crashed moments after launching because it was so popular). Last night, Teigen dropped the tease of all teases: She's giving us a full Thanksgiving meal's worth of recipes today on her website, and it looks unbelievable.

        Teigen captioned the photo, "because I must: a sneak peak at the recipes for my ultimate Thanksgiving table, going up tomorrow!!!" She added in another tweet, "this shoot was a dream of mine. I've seen it done before but with old recipes just photoshopped in. It was insane to shoot everything together but it will work for so many holidays, for so many years!"

        Teigen loves to be honest about her cooking, including last year's badly burned pie fiasco (never forget). She's so obviously relatable as a cook and yet somehow comes up with the most mouthwatering stuff with her mom Pepper that everything she makes is basically guaranteed to be awesome. (Plus, if you burn it, you're just like Chrissy!) So this latest endeavor is guaranteed to wow all your guests this holiday. Also, if I know Teigen, some of those dishes might show up on her Instagram this holiday so we can see what they look like IRL.

        Here is the magnificence in all its glory, and you should definitely click to enlarge. It's even better close up:

        Everyone can go home now, because Teigen has won Thanksgiving.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 23, 2018
        Chrissy Teigen Had a Major Thanksgiving Fail
        LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" - Arrivals
        Chrissy Teigen's Parents Are Getting a Divorce
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity News
        The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton at the CMAs
        2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside Chrissy Reacts to John Being the Sexiest Man Alive
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Ryan Took Blake Out on a Date and Posted Proof
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 28, 2018 More Details on Kylie Jenner and Drake’s Fling
        CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' Reunion "Snub"
        image Justin Theroux Tags Jennifer Aniston on Instagram
        Premiere Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" - Arrivals John Krasinski Shares Date Pic With Emily Blunt
        image Hilary Duff Shares Her Lizzie McGuire Costume
        LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" - Arrivals Chrissy Teigen's Parents Are Getting a Divorce
        image Kim Kardashian Fully Wore Leather Chaps Last Night