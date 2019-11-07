Street Style In Berlin
Chrissy Teigen's Parents Are Getting a Divorce

image
By Katherine J Igoe
LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" - Arrivals
David LivingstonGetty Images
    • Viliailuck and Ron have lived apart for a while, and it doesn't seem like the news comes as a surprise to anyone.

        Chrissy Teigen's parents Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen and Ron Teigen Sr. are officially getting a divorce—which, in retrospect, kind of makes sense, given the fact that they lived separately—and Chrissy was able to weigh in about the situation. No surprise, she was able to find a little humor in what undoubtedly must have been and must still be a tough situation for everybody.

        According to journalist Karen Valby, Chrissy and her mom spoke briefly about what happened when she interviewed them for the recent Vanity Fair cover story (with husband John Legend and kids Luna and Miles) for December. "'Two Christmases!' Chrissy said she told her parents, trying to make a joke. A marriage that was long more of a friendship is coming to an end. Life goes on."

        Teigen Sr. is the one who officially filed this week on Tuesday, but TBH it doesn't sound like there's a ton of bad blood there or that it was even particularly a surprise. Chrissy has explained in the past that Pepper lives with them and her dad just comes over: "Mom is over so much that she lives with us basically and they’ve had this kind of relationship for a long time. And my dad comes to the house every other day or so, he was just over yesterday."

        Here's the original tweet:

        Sad, but it's good everyone has a sense of humor about it.

