image
Today's Top Stories
1
Watchlist: Kat Dennings' New Show, 'Dollface'
image
2
The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image
3
The Only Pair of Tights You Need to Survive Winter
image
4
Cute Gift Ideas for Every Member of Your Squad
image
5
How This CEO Built Tech That Predicts the Future

Did Jamie Lynn Spears Just Hint at a 'Zoey 101' Reboot?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
NY: Portrait Session With Jamie Lynn Spears
Todd PlittGetty Images
    • The picture she shared on her Instagram of a script doesn't reveal much, but her former costar Paul Butcher gave a hint in the comments.

        Jamie Lynn Spears just shared a picture of a script on her Instagram, and the Internet has gone nuts thinking that it might have something to do with the beloved Nickelodeon show she was a part of. The script is almost totally blacked out, probably because the content hasn't aired yet, and the only lines visible are "Gimme that bacon!" and a character Sean with the line "So..." Spears didn't caption the photo with anything other than the bacon and typing emojis, but get this: In the comments, Paul Butcher (who played Dustin) wrote, "Somethings coming 👀 🔥." Oh my God. Could it be?? Are we looking at a Zoey 101 reboot?

        In July of this year, TMZ released speculation that there was going to be a Zoey 101 reboot (not verified by an official source confirming) and Spears replied, "Yo, Nickelodeon have your people call my people" on Instagram, so you know she's fully on board.

        Fans immeeediately took to the comments. Some speculate that Sean could be Sean Flynn, who played Chase Matthews. But if it's the actor, not the character talking, wouldn't that be more of a reunion than a reboot? But then why is there a script if it's just a reunion? Others thought it might be something to do with All That, but Paul Butcher wasn't a part of that. Was bacon involved in the original Zoey 101? I have questions, and no one has any answers.

        Here's the original post, so you can fully speculate for yourself:

        View this post on Instagram

        🥓💬

        A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

        It's totally Zoey 101, right??

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Jamie Lynn Spears Put a 14-Year Rumor to Bed
        image
        Jamie Lynn Spears Dyes Her Hair Brunette
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 28 - Week Seven Hannah Brown Sparks Alan Bersten Dating Rumors
        The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton at the CMAs
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" - Arrivals Chrissy Teigen's Thanksgiving Table Looks Amazing
        TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE Meghan & Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Archie Pic
        Diana, Princess of Wales wears a wool jumper decorated with Harry Styles Just Channeled Princess Diana
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham Meghan and Harry Won't Be At The Royals' Christmas
        2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside Chrissy Reacts to John Being the Sexiest Man Alive
        Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Ryan Took Blake Out on a Date and Posted Proof
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event Kate and William Have Rare PDA Moment
        'Last Christmas' UK Premiere Emilia Clarke Wore a Striking Cut-Out Dress