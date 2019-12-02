Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Affordable Acne-Fighting Routine on Instagram

Excuse me while I load up my cart.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals
Getty Images

In today's uncertain world, there are but two irrefutable facts: Acne is the direct creation of Satan, and Chrissy Teigen is an absolute delight. For yet more proof of the latter, look to Teigen's Instagram story, where she shared an up-close and personal insight into precisely how she tackles pimples.

As Allure reports, Teigen dedicated a video on her Instagram story—and later an Instagram post—to GlamGlow's cult favorite face mask GravityMud, which aims to "make skin feel firmer and more defined." "Not an ad. I'm obsessed with every GlamGlow mask ever," Teigen said in the clip, the metallic silver mask spread over her nose and chin. "Not an ad. I just love them." The highly Instagrammable mask isn't exactly a drugstore product, but with the smallest size priced at $25 at Sephora, it's not the wildly unattainable, super-luxe skincare you might have assumed a supermodel would use.

Gravitymud Firming Treatment Mask
GlamGlow sephora.com
$25.00
SHOP IT

Teigen wasn't finished blessing us with her skincare secrets. Next on her Instagram story, she shared a clip of herself carefully applying acne patches to pimples on her chin and between her eyebrows. The patches in question? Zitsticka's 'KILLA' hydrocolloid patches, which use microdarts to deliver acne-fighting ingredients like niacinamide and salicylic acid to the heart of the pimple. Again, they're relatively attainable—though not a budget product—at $29 per kit.

KILLA Kit by ZitSticka | Pimple Patch | Spot Treatment | 8 Patches + 8 Priming Swabs
ZitSticka amazon.com
$29.00
SHOP IT

This is far from the first time Teigen's spoken candidly about her acne on Instagram: Back in September, she asked Dr. Sandra Lee, otherwise known as Dr. Pimple Popper, for help with a stubborn cystic zit. "I have had this thing on my chin for maybe, like, four years now. It has no exit hole. I used to inject it with...cortisol? Cortisone? It gets bigger around my period. It’s unsqueezable, and it is ruining my life," Teigen said in a video, as Allure reports. Let's take a moment of gratitude for both Lee and Teigen: dispensers of acne-fighting tips, busters of acne secrecy and stigma.

