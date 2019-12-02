Miley Cyrus once christened herself and boyfriend Cody Simpson the "Tat Queen / King," after the couple got tattooed together back in October. And it looks like they're at it again: Cyrus and Simpson both posted photos of their latest ink on their Instagram stories, new additions to their already impressive collections.

Cyrus shared a photo of a regal skeleton complete with a crown, which appears to be positioned directly under the Pixies tattoo on her upper arm that she got shortly after her split from Liam Hemsworth. That tattoo, which she revealed in August, reads, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free," a lyric from the Pixies track "The Thing." It was widely perceived as a response to her divorce, though Cyrus never spoke about the direct motivation behind the design.

Simpson, meanwhile, went for a bust of Apollo, tagging the Los Angeles tattoo studio Bodiesneedrest. While Cyrus didn't reveal the artist behind her design, it seems fair to assume the couple went under the needle together.

In October, Cyrus and Simpson paid a trip to celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill, as People reports. Cyrus received a tattoo of a bleeding heart punctured by a dagger, while Simpson went for a skull and crossbones plus an ominous-looking scythe. Allow me to make a very obvious prediction: This won't be the last time Cyrus and Simpson expand their tattoo collections together.

Things are getting ever more serious between the couple: Simpson spent Thanksgiving with the Cyruses, with a source telling E!, "Everyone gets along very well and Miley's siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He's one of the crew." Sounds like those who get tattooed together stay together!

