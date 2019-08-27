2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Miley Cyrus Debuted a New Tattoo at the VMAs That's Definitely About Liam Hemsworth

The lyrics she chose are so meaningful.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kevin MazurGetty Images

There's a lot to unpack from Miley Cyrus' VMAs performance. There's the fact she appeared at all, considering she'd pledged to avoid it after receiving no nominations. There's Kaitlynn Carter's appearance backstage to support her. There's the fan theory that the subtle change she made to the "Slide Away" lyrics was directed at ex Liam Hemsworth. And there's the appearance of a brand new tattoo, which seems to be a pretty clear reference to Liam.

As Cosmopolitan reports, Miley's new ink on her left forearm, courtesy of Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone, reads, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free." It's a Pixies lyric, from the track "The Thing," released on the 2001 album Complete 'B' Sides. And it also sounds like a solid reminder that things will be alright for Miley, despite the turmoil of divorce from Liam.

View this post on Instagram

Life’s a climb... but the view is great.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

About Miley's performance: It almost didn't happen at all, after she wasn't recognized in any of the nominations. On a post on a fan Instagram account reading,"Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year unless Miley performs," Miley commented bluntly, "No fuckin way."

When she did perform, she made a tiny but significant tweak to the lyrics of "Slide Away." Instead of singing, "You're right, we're grown now," she repeatedly sang, "You're right, I'm grown now." That might be a dig at Liam, implying he's still got growing to do—or it might just indicate she's focusing on herself for now.

The new lyrics, after all, reflect her recent Twitter comments, in which Miley rejected rumors that she cheated on Liam. "I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she said. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will." Allow me to wipe away this tiny tear, will you?

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Did Miley Cyrus Just Shade Liam Hemsworth?
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kaitlynn Carter Attended the VMAs with Miley

Viola Davis Will Play Michelle Obama on TV
Harry Styles Bit Part of His Tongue Off
Kaitlynn Carter Attended the VMAs with Miley
Did Miley Cyrus Just Shade Liam Hemsworth?
Taylor Swift Calls Out the White House at VMAs
Camila and Shawn Had a Steamy VMAs Performance
Twitter Reacts to Missy Elliott's VMAs Performance
People Are Roasting Taylor Swift for Her VMAs Act
Gigi and Bella Matched at the MTV VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cutest Couples at the 2019 MTV VMAs