Taylor Swift Secretly Flew to London to Spend Thanksgiving With Joe Alwyn

While you were filling your plate with turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, Taylor Swift took a private flight to London to spend Thanksgiving with 28-year-old boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, according to E!.

Before flying across the pond, the 29-year-old singer hosted a Friendsgiving with Gigi Hadid, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Martha Hunt, and other friends. "It's an annual tradition for Taylor to get together with close friends and do this," a source told E! News. "Many have been at her gathering in years past. This year was intimate and casual, but they all had a great time." Hunt posted a photo of the two hugging on Instagram, making us wish we all could've caught an invite to the star-studded Friendsgiving.

As for Swift and Alwyn, they've been together for about three years now, and T. Swift has her secret traveling plans down to a science. And by science we mean she 1) always flies private, 2) has her passport checked on the plane to avoid going through the airport terminal, 3) uses a nondescript blacked-out car when she gets to England, 4) doesn't tell anyone where she is going, and 5) makes date night more of a at-home affair. (An excuse to wear sweatpants? We're in.)

In an interview with The Guardian Weekend, Swift made it clear that the private details of her relationship with Alwyn are off-limits to keep her life "manageable."

"I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she said. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it—but it's just that it goes out into the world."

Swift also announced Sunday in a tweet that she was the British Vogue's January 2020 cover star, in light of her role in the musical-turned-movie Cats set to come out December 20. In light of her recent honor at the American Music Awards for Artist of the Decade, fans took notice of how far everyone's favorite pop singer has come as they compared Swift's 2009 Teen Vogue cover to her recent British Vogue one.

Now that's a ten-year challenge we can get behind. Now, please, excuse me while I go binge old T. Swift music videos.

