Let's just be upfront about it: I am obsessed with Tracee Ellis Ross, and watch her Instagram stories so religiously that I'm dangerously close to believing we are real life best friends. But even if you're not in Ross' inner circle (like me), you're more than likely aware of her unparalleled style—which was out in full force at last night's Fashion Award 2019, held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Ross hosted the whole affair, delivering us at least five flawless outfits to dissect and learn from and thank the heavens for.

British Vogue, naturally, has the details on each look. Speaking to the magazine in November, Ross explained, "I’m partnered with a joyous stylist, Karla Welch. When I have an event coming up, I’ll send her inspiration pictures or we’ll come up with a theme, but mostly I just wear what makes my heart sing. Clothing for me started out as armor and now it’s truly a form of creative expression." I'll tell you this for nothing: These outfits will make your heart sing until it's hoarse.

Ross started the night in a white Loewe number, complete with elaborate beaded collar. (Stylist Welch shared the details on her Instagram, but was occupied with New York's Gotham Awards on the night, for which she styled Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever. Team member Grace Wrightsell took the reins in London.)

Next up, a floral cape dress by Richard Quinn, with embellished cuffs and neckline courtesy of Swarovski. Continuing the floral theme, Ross then changed into a grand Erdem ensemble, a green and black tiered gown topped off with an oversized pink bow and a wide-brimmed hat.

Then things took a turn for the sequinned. First, all-out glamor in silver Gucci, a gown that has propelled me into a fervent hunt for a New Year's Eve dress with long, sequinned sleeves. (I will not rest until I find it.) And lastly, a rich red Simone Rocha midi dress, which I love so much I can't find adequate words to describe it. Please, just gaze at the photos. You are very, very welcome.

