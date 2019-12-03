Lizzo Left a Tipsy Comment on Rihanna's Super-Sexy Instagram Post

As if we couldn't love Grammy-nominated (!) Lizzo more, her comment on Rihanna's latest Instagram post has sealed the deal. The artist of everyone's favorite gospel, "Truth Hurts," commented on Rihanna's photo Monday night, writing, "Aye...um I've had 2 glasses of wine... and I'm feelin pretty confident.. to say... I'm in love w u.." Us too, Lizzo, us too.

In the photo, Rihanna poses with her new coffee-table book, surrounded by enough roses that would put a Bachelor rose ceremony to shame. The Rihanna Book features over 1,000 images of the artist and designer herself over 504 pages, so it's definitely something to add to your Christmas list.

In typical Rihanna fashion, Instagram wasn't the only place she was serving looks on Monday. Later that night in London was the 2019 British Fashion Awards, and Rihanna did was she does best: show out. The Fenty designer arrived at the event, where she won the Urban Luxe prize for her Fenty line, wearing a Fenty (of course!) mint green satin mini dress with matching gloves, wrap, and a choker necklace. If Rihanna were to go to a high school prom today, we're assuming it would look a little something like this.

In an interview with Vogue in October, Rihanna spoke about her fashion line and where she finds inspiration, "I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that." Well said, Ri-Ri.



