image
Today's Top Stories
1
Marilee Holmes of Wilhelmina on Her Power Outfit
image
2
#ReadWithMC Loved Jojo Moyes' 'The Giver of Stars'
image
3
Which Personalized Skincare Brand Is For You?
image
4
A Cancer Diagnosis Led to Launching My Own Company
image
5
Meghan Markle's Best Looks of the Year

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Lizzo Left a Tipsy Comment on Rihanna's Super-Sexy Instagram Post

"Aye...um I've had 2 glasses of wine..."

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
image
Getty Images

As if we couldn't love Grammy-nominated (!) Lizzo more, her comment on Rihanna's latest Instagram post has sealed the deal. The artist of everyone's favorite gospel, "Truth Hurts," commented on Rihanna's photo Monday night, writing, "Aye...um I've had 2 glasses of wine... and I'm feelin pretty confident.. to say... I'm in love w u.." Us too, Lizzo, us too.

In the photo, Rihanna poses with her new coffee-table book, surrounded by enough roses that would put a Bachelor rose ceremony to shame. The Rihanna Book features over 1,000 images of the artist and designer herself over 504 pages, so it's definitely something to add to your Christmas list.

View this post on Instagram

Been there. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

In typical Rihanna fashion, Instagram wasn't the only place she was serving looks on Monday. Later that night in London was the 2019 British Fashion Awards, and Rihanna did was she does best: show out. The Fenty designer arrived at the event, where she won the Urban Luxe prize for her Fenty line, wearing a Fenty (of course!) mint green satin mini dress with matching gloves, wrap, and a choker necklace. If Rihanna were to go to a high school prom today, we're assuming it would look a little something like this.

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jeff Spicer/BFCGetty Images

In an interview with Vogue in October, Rihanna spoke about her fashion line and where she finds inspiration, "I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that." Well said, Ri-Ri.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Rihanna Made You a Coffee Table Book
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 12, 2017
Rihanna Dressed Up Her Sweats With Kitten Heels
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity News
IFP's 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards - Red Carpet Jennifer Lopez's Feathered Ralph & Russo Gown
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 06, 2019 T. Swift Secretly Flew To London To See Joe Alwyn
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Katie Holmes Showed Off Her Stretch Marks on Insta
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Ariana Grande Responds to Her TikTok Doppelgänger
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 25, 2019 Kim and Kanye Don't Always Understand Each Other
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter Justin Timberlake "Feels Guilty" About Those Pics
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Shares Video Ryan Took of Her High
Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin Quietly Liked a Selena Gomez Photo
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Jenna Dewan Caught Calling Camila Cabello "Extra"
Jenna Dewan no-makeup selfie Instagram Jenna Dewan Just Posted A No-Makeup Selfie