It may not be an album, but it's the next best thing. Rihanna announced last night that Phaidon will be publishing the first visual book about her life. The autobiography will include 504 pages with over 1,000 photos (most of them are never-before-seen), spanning all the way from her childhood in Barbados to her tours to her best fashion moments. (As we know, the queen has a lot of them.)

Rihanna has been working on the book for five (!) years. It contains 11 inserts, a removable poster, and seven gatefolds. So basically, it's art...and officially your new coffee table book. In a collaboration with The Haas Brothers, there will also be three limited editions available: the Fenty x Phaidon edition ($175), the Luxury Supreme edition ($5,500), and the Ultra Luxury Supreme edition, which already appears to be sold out. The latter books are both signed by Rihanna.

RiRi teased the news on Instagram and Twitter last night:

Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thanks to all of the photographers & artists that contributed & to @phaidon for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! pre-order on https://t.co/XIX4c7zPdI 📚 pic.twitter.com/9aXtjzFDIJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 7, 2019

The original book, which retails for $150, will officially be available on October 24, but you can pre-order it here.

