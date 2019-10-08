image
Rihanna Is Publishing Her First Visual Autobiography

Art.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

It may not be an album, but it's the next best thing. Rihanna announced last night that Phaidon will be publishing the first visual book about her life. The autobiography will include 504 pages with over 1,000 photos (most of them are never-before-seen), spanning all the way from her childhood in Barbados to her tours to her best fashion moments. (As we know, the queen has a lot of them.)

Rihanna has been working on the book for five (!) years. It contains 11 inserts, a removable poster, and seven gatefolds. So basically, it's art...and officially your new coffee table book. In a collaboration with The Haas Brothers, there will also be three limited editions available: the Fenty x Phaidon edition ($175), the Luxury Supreme edition ($5,500), and the Ultra Luxury Supreme edition, which already appears to be sold out. The latter books are both signed by Rihanna.

RiRi teased the news on Instagram and Twitter last night:

The original book, which retails for $150, will officially be available on October 24, but you can pre-order it here.

