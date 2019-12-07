image
Katie Holmes Fangirls About Meeting Renee Robinson at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Katie Holmes Visits Ronald McDonald House Westmead
Brendon ThorneGetty Images
    • Katie adored the show, gushing about it on Instagram immediately after it ended. "Incredible show!!!!!!!" she wrote, using seven exclamation marks to express her love for the performance.
      • After the show, Katie posed for photos with the dancers and was especially excited to meet retired professional dancer Renee Robinson, who was apparently also in attendance at the performance. The actress shared a photo with the dancer on her Instagram Story to commemorate the meeting.

        Katie Holmes had a fangirl moment in New York City this weekend.

        What does it take to entice Katie Holmes into taking on the role of fan in a photo op? Her love of dance, apparently.

        On Friday night, the actress headed out to an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show to support the company's new season, which kicked off on December 4 and runs through January 5.

        Immediately after the show, Katie shared a photo of the New York City Center program, captioned, "Incredible show!!!!!!!" And, yes, that is exactly how many exclamation marks Katie used—seven, in total, for those keeping track at home. That's a ringing endorsement based on punctuation usage alone.

        View this post on Instagram

        Incredible show!!!!!!!

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Katie's true fangirl moment came after the show, however, when she ran into retired professional dancer Renee Robinson, a former Principal Dancer of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

        "So lovely to see Renee Robinson," Katie captioned the Story post.

        image
        Instagram

        On Saturday morning, Katie continued her outpouring of love for the show, sharing a photo of her posing with the dancers on her Grid. She captioned the shot, "Thank you @alvinailey for such a beautiful show! #nycitycenter."

        Watch the promotional video for Ailey Revealed below and, if you want to see the show yourself, buy tickets here.

