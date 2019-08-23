Ever since the heartbreak heard round the world, a.k.a. the split between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, the bad news keeps coming. We just learned, for example, that the couple has been over since MAY (also the same month as their Met Gala debut, where they looked so relaxed and happy. Excuse me, I need a minute). It puts quite a different spin on the last couple of months, in which Kate has been quietly, unfussily going about her summer.

But, now that we know what we know, some of her recent fashion choices make a lot more sense, as does her recent exploration of her own kind of Hot Girl Summer. Katie Holmes—secret bombshell? Yes please! Let's look at her sexy evolution post-split.

May 21, 2019

Katie starts to dial up the sultry: attending the Met for their Spring Gala, she pairs a verrry relaxing yellow floral dress with surprisingly sexy D&G booties:

ECP Getty Images

June 10, 2019

Katie absolutely stuns in a strapless Missoni ballgown. Red carpet appearances aren't all that common for her, and this would have been her first since the (secret) split, which might be why she looks extra sparkly.

Getty Images

June 24, 2019

Whoa! Katie dials it up a notch in Ulla Johnson overalls sans top and an open back. And she. Is. Crushing. It.

Splash News

June 25, 2019

Amid the summer heat, Katie keeps it cool and flirty in a floral Ulla Johnson dress that's still shoppable:

Splash News

June 28, 2019

Katie's now an expert at combining romantic with sexy—especially with this floral dress with surprise cutouts.

June 29, 2019

Katie was at Disneyland Paris, wearing something that might have looked twee but instead looks mega-sexy, with a tie-up back that shows off her toned back.

And in this case with an off-the-shoulder look, there are literal flames behind her.

Laurent Viteur Getty Images

July 6, 2019

Hello, crop top. Katie looks amazing, and is clearly feelin' herself.

July 7, 2019

Another sexy post, as Katie shows off a little leg—eat your heart out, Jamie.

July 10, 2019

WHOA. Katie posts a whole series of photos on her Instagram that are just oh-so-sultry, with incredible bedhead. Several of the photos are of her in a corset. She looks amazing—and totally fearless.

August 16, 2019

Katie wears high-waisted jeans like a pro as she cuddles up to a good (and very long) book in a local store.

August 18, 2019

Look at that split on her striped dress! You're killin' it, Katie.

Gotham Getty Images

August 20, 2019

Katie is all kinds of happy and relaxed in a Meghan Markle-approved brand of Veja sneakers. This was right after the split news broke, and she's clearly not letting it get her down at all.

Robert O'Neil Splash News

August 22, 2019

Katie rocks a frickin' crop top (photos here) while walking around with daughter Suri Cruise. It's her sexiest outfit yet! I love this for her—get it, girl.

