Fans Praise Katie Holmes’ Unedited Stretch Marks After She Posts Blazer and Bra Photo

Katie Holmes shared her epic blazer and bandeau bra shots on Instagram.

The pictures, as the actress explained in the post's caption, were taken behind-the-scene at a recent photo shoot she did for Vogue Australia.

Fans noticed that the photos, which show off Katie's stomach and much of her chest, are unedited and show off some of the star's stretch marks. Delighted followers took the comments on Katie's Instagram post to praise her decision to share her unedited body with the world.

Katie Holmes is living that #NoFilter life on Instagram, and her fans are here for it. Earlier this month, the 40-year-old actress and mother took to Instagram to share what might just be two of her sexiest pictures of all time.

The shots, taken behind-the-scenes at Holmes' recent Vogue Australia photo shoot, feature the star striking a couple of sultry poses while wearing an open, black blazer paired with nothing but a matching, black bandeau bra underneath. In the second photo, the stretch marks on her stomach are visible and aren't edited out.

"💕💕💕 it is wonderful to be working today with such amazing women!" Holmes wrote in the post's caption, highlighting the feminist vibes that apparently permeated the shoot.

It's true the pictures are sexy AF, but what the actress' most diehard fans are praising most in the snaps isn't her always on-point sense of style. No, the thing fans are really celebrating about this post is the fact that the photos show that Katie Holmes has stretch marks and she doesn't feel the need to edit it out of photos.

"Love how beautiful and natural you are with your body. You aren’t afraid to show your body exactly how it is ❤️," one fan commented.

Instagram

"So bold!! I love that you’re slightly showing the pregnancy warrior marks. You go girl!!!! 💪🏾," another wrote.

Instagram

Some of Holmes' celebrity friends slid into the comments with compliments of their own, too.

"👏👏👏 Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️," Naomi Watts wrote.



Instagram

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here