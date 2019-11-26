image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Official MC Editor Holiday Wish List
train in coastline in Manarola,Cinque Terre,Italy
2
Travel the World Without Begging for More PTO
image
3
PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Found: Skiing Outfits That Are Both Cozy and Chic

Fans Praise Katie Holmes’ Unedited Stretch Marks After She Posts Blazer and Bra Photo

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
"Serendipity" New York Screening
John LamparskiGetty Images
  • Katie Holmes shared her epic blazer and bandeau bra shots on Instagram.
    • The pictures, as the actress explained in the post's caption, were taken behind-the-scene at a recent photo shoot she did for Vogue Australia.
      • Fans noticed that the photos, which show off Katie's stomach and much of her chest, are unedited and show off some of the star's stretch marks. Delighted followers took the comments on Katie's Instagram post to praise her decision to share her unedited body with the world.

        Katie Holmes is living that #NoFilter life on Instagram, and her fans are here for it. Earlier this month, the 40-year-old actress and mother took to Instagram to share what might just be two of her sexiest pictures of all time.

        The shots, taken behind-the-scenes at Holmes' recent Vogue Australia photo shoot, feature the star striking a couple of sultry poses while wearing an open, black blazer paired with nothing but a matching, black bandeau bra underneath. In the second photo, the stretch marks on her stomach are visible and aren't edited out.

        "💕💕💕 it is wonderful to be working today with such amazing women!" Holmes wrote in the post's caption, highlighting the feminist vibes that apparently permeated the shoot.

        It's true the pictures are sexy AF, but what the actress' most diehard fans are praising most in the snaps isn't her always on-point sense of style. No, the thing fans are really celebrating about this post is the fact that the photos show that Katie Holmes has stretch marks and she doesn't feel the need to edit it out of photos.

        "Love how beautiful and natural you are with your body. You aren’t afraid to show your body exactly how it is ❤️," one fan commented.

        image
        Instagram

        "So bold!! I love that you’re slightly showing the pregnancy warrior marks. You go girl!!!! 💪🏾," another wrote.

        image
        Instagram

        Some of Holmes' celebrity friends slid into the comments with compliments of their own, too.

        "👏👏👏 Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️," Naomi Watts wrote.

        image
        Instagram

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Katie Holmes' Stylist Shares Video of Her Primping
        image
        Katie Holmes Explains Her Close Bond With Suri
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity News
        The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Ariana Grande Responds to Her TikTok Doppelgänger
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 25, 2019 Kim and Kanye Don't Always Understand Each Other
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter Justin Timberlake "Feels Guilty" About Those Pics
        Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Shares Video Ryan Took of Her High
        Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin Quietly Liked a Selena Gomez Photo
        2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Jenna Dewan Caught Calling Camila Cabello "Extra"
        Jenna Dewan no-makeup selfie Instagram Jenna Dewan Just Posted A No-Makeup Selfie
        Elsa Pataky, Miley Cyrus, and Liam Hemsworth Chris's Wife on Liam Deserving Better Than Miley
        image Demi Lovato Dons a Fake Baby Bump
        HILARY DUFF, ADAM LAMBERG Gordo Is Joining the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot