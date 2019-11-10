image
Katie Holmes Explains Her Close Bond With Her Daughter, Suri Cruise, in Rare Interview

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks Vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game
James DevaneyGetty Images
    • Katie said she and Suri have a "really close relationship," and that she also has a close relationship with her own mother, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes.
      • The actress also explained why she enjoys volunteering with Suri and her approach to parenting in the time of social media.

        Katie Holmes opened up about her family in a rare interview.

        Speaking to Stellar Magazine for Australia's Daily Telegraph, the actress discussed her bond with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, and the way motherhood changed her relationship with her own mom, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes.

        "I have a really close relationship with my mum and a close relationship with my daughter," Katie told the magazine. "I have taken advice from my mum in raising my daughter. I appreciate the bond that all of us have, and I appreciate more and more my own mother and the challenges she faced now that I’m a mum."

        Katie also opened up about her parenting style, including her favorite activities to do with Suri and how she approaches parenting in the age of social media.

        "I enjoy volunteering with my daughter and hearing her point of view and listening to her suggestions on how we can help," she said of bonding with her teen. Earlier this year, Katie and Suri actually traveled to Greece to volunteer at a Syrian refugee camp.

        View this post on Instagram

        #moriarefugeecamp ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        As for balancing social media and the real world as a parent, Katie explained, "I think for me it’s just limiting the amount of time for myself and for my child. It’s important to get out and live and not always be on your phone."

