Katie Holmes Shares Portrait That Looks Like Daughter Suri Drew It

On Friday, actress and mom Katie Holmes took to Instagram to share a very artistic picture of some artwork that appears to have been drawn by her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

The photo is of two polaroid photos of portraits of a woman who looks a lot like the 40-year-old actress. The woman depicted in the portraits has long brown hair and wears a stylish pink and red outfit.

While Katie didn't confirm the artwork was created by her daughter, it wouldn't be the first time she used her Instagram Grid to highlight the artwork of a relative. In September, the actress shared a painting of herself and Suri that was created by her older sister, Nancy Blaylock.

Katie Holmes' Instagram has an undeniably artistic and eclectic aesthetic. On Friday, the actress shared something very on brand with the overall look and vibe of her Grid: a picture of a pair of polaroids of a drawing of a woman.

The portraits appear to be the work a younger artist—like, Suri Cruise, perhaps. The woman in the polaroid portraits has long brown hair and wears a stylish pink and red ensemble. She has her eyes closed and is posing with her arms above her head against a dreamy watercolor backdrop:

While Katie didn't share an artist's credit to confirm if the portraits in the polaroids were drawn by Suri, if they are her 13-year-old daughter's work, it wouldn't be the first time the actress used her Instagram Grid to highlight a relative's artistic talent.

In September, Katie shared a gorgeous painting of herself and Suri by her older sister, Nancy Blaylock.

"My very talented sister painted this. So grateful ❤️," Katie wrote in the caption with the piece.

This week, Katie also shared an abstract blue painting—again, with no credit:

And an artistic photo of a single red rose:

Clearly, Katie is embracing her in curator right now—and we're here for it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here