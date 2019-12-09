If you’ve seen Hustlers, you’ll already be aware that Lizzo makes a scene-stealing cameo, commanding the stage in a glittery fishnet bodysuit and an oversized fluffy hat that I have thought about at least thrice a day since leaving the movie theater. And if you haven’t seen Hustlers, I truly have nothing to say to you except why the hell haven’t you seen Hustlers?

Anyway, turns out Lizzo loved her look as much of the rest of us: She took a series of super sexy shots behind the scenes, which she was finally able to post on Instagram over the weekend. "BTS from @hustlersmovie I was so excited to post but I couldn’t bitch I just remembered I had these and had to post omgggg," she captioned the photos.

Allow me to draw your attention to the last photo of the post, a screenshot of a tweet reading, "Lizzo is about to post something again," alongside a GIF of a bottle of lotion. I'm going to assume, since we're all adults here, that you don't need that image spelling out.

Hustlers costume designer Mitchell Travers spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Lizzo's ensemble back in September, revealing that the hat to defeat all hats was also worn by another celebrity: Pamela Anderson. "Lorene [Scafaria, Hustlers director] and I were texting one day and we were talking about Lizzo and how great it would be if she would be a part of this movie with us," Travers said. "I was like, 'My greatest joy in life would be to put Lizzo in simply a fishnet bodysuit and the hat that Pamela Anderson wore to the VMAs.'"



"I had a ton of things for Lizzo to try on, but I introduced myself and I just said, 'Lizzo, I love you and I haven't been able to stop thinking about you in a fishnet bodysuit and this hat,'" Travers continued. "And she was like, 'Well, then what are you waiting for? Let's go!' She slid right into it, she felt gorgeous and it made it into the movie." And thank God it did!

