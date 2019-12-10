Vogue 2001
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Dress like a March Sister
image
2
Never Get a Bad Hair Cut Again
image
3
Here's Your Ultimate New Year's Eve Playlist
image
4
Alert: Major Sale on Drew Barrymore's Home Line
image
5
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance

Chrissy Teigen Got Candid About Fame: "I Have an Awesome Life and Zero Life All at the Same Time"

Teigen opened up about the less glamorous side of celebrity.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

If you've ever wondered about the reality of life as a very, very famous person, look no further than Chrissy Teigen's Twitter. Teigen's known—and beloved—for her candor on everything from parenting to relationships to acne, and in a recent spontaneous Twitter Q&A, she talked about what it's really like to be one of the world's most photographed people.

When asked directly about life as a celebrity, Teigen got honest: "I have an awesome life and zero life all at the same time," she said. Another follower asked, "Do you ever just sit and think like damn look at my life," to which she responded, "Lol no. I sit around thinking how everyone hates me and is mad at me and how I’m about to be cancelled."

She spoke, too, about mental health: Asked, "What problems do you have that money and celeb status can't solve?" she replied, "My brain." My personal favorite response? Asked, "With being famous and having anxiety, what's one of the most important things for you to keep your sanity surrounding that?" Teigen said, "My medicine." Shut down that medication stigma, Chrissy!

Teigen also spoke about some of the perks of fame: Among them, secret celebrity terminals at the airport and an extra dose of patience from fellow passengers towards her kids. "if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane," she tweeted.

Finally, please forgive me: I lied about my favorite tweet of the lot. It was an excruciatingly close race, but it turns out my favorite tweet is, in fact, the below:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 02, 2019
Chrissy Teigen Shut Down a Troll's Cleavage Shame
POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 – Day 2
Chrissy Teigen Says Luna Is Her Stylist
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Cardi B's Definition of Feminism
Royal Ascot 2019 - Day One Everyone Is Worried About Princess Beatrice
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Harry Styles Covered 'What Makes You Beautiful'
image
Stars You Forgot Were in Christmas Movies
Lizzo Lizzo Twerking Is the End of Year Energy We Need
image The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
image Princess Beatrice Canceled Her Engagement Party
image Lizzo Shares Super Sexy 'Hustlers' Set Photos
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Social Crops Kim K Gave Out Yeezy Slides at Saint's Birthday
TOPSHOT-KOSOVO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL Miley Cyrus Got Two New, Meaningful Tattoos