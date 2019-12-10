If you've ever wondered about the reality of life as a very, very famous person, look no further than Chrissy Teigen's Twitter. Teigen's known—and beloved—for her candor on everything from parenting to relationships to acne, and in a recent spontaneous Twitter Q&A, she talked about what it's really like to be one of the world's most photographed people.

When asked directly about life as a celebrity, Teigen got honest: "I have an awesome life and zero life all at the same time," she said. Another follower asked, "Do you ever just sit and think like damn look at my life," to which she responded, "Lol no. I sit around thinking how everyone hates me and is mad at me and how I’m about to be cancelled."

it is good because I am comfortable but I have an awesome life and zero life all at the same time https://t.co/HNZeFYLXRf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Whoa very good question. I dunno, honestly. I still see things from every perspective. But I’m also highly anxious and perceptive so it’s kind of hell for my own mind. But also good? I like that I can help people but my own self is kind of...stuck? https://t.co/jYqfqbCoVa — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

She spoke, too, about mental health: Asked, "What problems do you have that money and celeb status can't solve?" she replied, "My brain." My personal favorite response? Asked, "With being famous and having anxiety, what's one of the most important things for you to keep your sanity surrounding that?" Teigen said, "My medicine." Shut down that medication stigma, Chrissy!

Teigen also spoke about some of the perks of fame: Among them, secret celebrity terminals at the airport and an extra dose of patience from fellow passengers towards her kids. "if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane," she tweeted.

no one gives my kids nasty looks on the plane. if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane https://t.co/J1T1lpmNI2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Finally, please forgive me: I lied about my favorite tweet of the lot. It was an excruciatingly close race, but it turns out my favorite tweet is, in fact, the below:

yes and then I send thank you flowers and then they send thank you for the flowers flowers and then I send thank you for the thank you for the thank you flowers https://t.co/spd6PDhAlv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

