Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Replies to a Troll Who Shamed Her for Showing Cleavage in Front of Luna

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 02, 2019
Say Cheese!Getty Images
  • This weekend, once again, Chrissy Teigen was confronted by a troll on social media. And, once again, she expertly (and hilariously) shut down the criticism.
    • The situation revolved around a photo Chrissy shared on Instagram, of her and her daughter, Luna Stephens, hanging out together during down time on a set the model was working on.
      • The troll took issue with the amount of cleavage Chrissy was showing in Luna's presence. Chrissy pointed out that Luna, who was breastfed, has no issues with her mom's anatomy.

        When you take on the reigning Queen of the Internet on her home turf, you are going to lose. This is a lesson that countless trolls have learned when it comes to shaming Chrissy Teigen online, and yet they never seem to learn.

        This weekend, in the latest chapter of our favorite ongoing saga, Chrissy Takes Down the Trolls, the model was confronted by an Instagram user who didn't approve of the amount of cleavage she was showing in a picture alongside her daughter, Luna Stephens.

        The photo in question features Chrissy and Luna, hanging out together during down time on a set the model was working on. In it, Luna, who Chrissy describes as her "stylist" in the caption, is adjusting her mom's outfit, a blush pink blazer dress with deep v-neck opening. Thanks mostly to the angle of the photo, a not insignificant amount of inner side boob is on display.

        View this post on Instagram

        on set with my stylist

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        The troll disapproved of the amount of visible skin in Luna's presence and took it upon themself to let Chrissy know, for some reason.

        "Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," the user, who inexplicably used the "offending" picture as their own profile image, wrote.

        "She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much," Chrissy replied.

        Point, Teigen. As usual.

