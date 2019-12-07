image
Today's Top Stories
1
“I Was Illegally Billed Seven Times for My Rape”
image
2
Yes, You Need an Embellished Sweater This Winter
image
3
The Best Gifts for 'The Bachelor' Fan In Your Life
image
4
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance
image
5
Bestsellers to Have on Your Nightstand

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Chrissy Teigen Reveals That Luna Is Already Acting as Her Stylist

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 – Day 2
Lars NikiGetty Images
  • In a series of videos on her Instagram Story Friday night, Chrissy Teigen revealed that her three-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, is already a talented makeup artist.
    • Luna's "client" in the clip praised the toddler's "light touch."
      • In a separate post on her Instagram Grid, the model called Luna her "stylist" and shared a photo of her daughter adjusting her jacket on a set

        Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna Stephens, may have already found her calling. Yes, she's only three years old, but there's no minimum age on pure, natural, god-given talent.

        So what is the toddler considering pursuing as a calling? Professional beauty and fashion styling, apparently.

        Chrissy shared a glimpse of both of Luna's burgeoning talents on Instagram Friday night. On her Instagram story, the model and best-selling cookbook author shared several videos of Luna doing makeup for a family friend.

        "You have such a light touch," Luna's (clearly very satisfied) client says in one of the clips, which were, fortunately, captured by a Luna fan account, where they were shared in permanent, Grid-anchored glory. "It's so soft."

        In the clips, Luna is applying eye shadow (indeed, very gently) with one hand while holding up a large mirror with the other. When the adults in the room wonder aloud about the mirror, there are several guesses. While one person (off camera) suggests that it's so Luna's client can see herself and monitor the progress of her look, the client has a different theory:

        "It's so she can smack me if I act up," she jokes, just moments before Luna asks for her opinion on her handwork.

        Watch the adorable clips below:

        View this post on Instagram

        Luna the makeup artist 💄

        A post shared by Luna Stephens (@lunasimone1) on

        In a post on her Instagram Grid, Chrissy also hinted at Luna's fashion styling prowess. "On set with my stylist," she wrote, along with a picture of Luna adjusting her jacket.

        View this post on Instagram

        on set with my stylist

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        We have to say, considering her genes, it's not all that shocking that Luna is a showbiz prodigy.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Chrissy Teigen Calls Trump a F**king Dipsh*t Loser
        image
        John Legend's Son, Miles, Is Already Playing Piano
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 02, 2019 Chrissy Teigen Shut Down a Troll's Cleavage Shame
        the crown Olivia Colman's Buckingham Palace Theft
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Katie Holmes Visits Ronald McDonald House Westmead Katie Holmes Is a Professional Dance Fangirl
        Diana William Harry Austria Princess Diana Letter Auctions for Nearly $4,000
        image Ryan Reynolds Just Saved the Peloton Girl
        Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Cara Is Definitely a Fan of Ashley’s Nude Photo
        Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian There's More Jordyn Woods-Khloé Drama
        image Pippa Middleton's Green Crossbody Bag Is Available
        image Is Hilary Duff's Lob for the New 'Lizzie McGuire'?
        image Chrissy Teigen Got a Major New Haircut and Color