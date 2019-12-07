In a series of videos on her Instagram Story Friday night, Chrissy Teigen revealed that her three-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, is already a talented makeup artist.

Luna's "client" in the clip praised the toddler's "light touch."

In a separate post on her Instagram Grid, the model called Luna her "stylist" and shared a photo of her daughter adjusting her jacket on a set

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna Stephens, may have already found her calling. Yes, she's only three years old, but there's no minimum age on pure, natural, god-given talent.

So what is the toddler considering pursuing as a calling? Professional beauty and fashion styling, apparently.

Chrissy shared a glimpse of both of Luna's burgeoning talents on Instagram Friday night. On her Instagram story, the model and author shared several videos of Luna doing makeup for a family friend.

"You have such a light touch," Luna's (clearly very satisfied) client says in one of the clips, which were, fortunately, captured by a Luna fan account, where they were shared in permanent, Grid-anchored glory. "It's so soft."

In the clips, Luna is applying eye shadow (indeed, very gently) with one hand while holding up a large mirror with the other. When the adults in the room wonder aloud about the mirror, there are several guesses. While one person (off camera) suggests that it's so Luna's client can see herself and monitor the progress of her look, the client has a different theory:

"It's so she can smack me if I act up," she jokes, just moments before Luna asks for her opinion on her handwork.

Watch the adorable clips below:

In a post on her Instagram Grid, Chrissy also hinted at Luna's fashion styling prowess. "On set with my stylist," she wrote, along with a picture of Luna adjusting her jacket.

We have to say, considering her genes, it's not all that shocking that Luna is a showbiz prodigy.

