Emily Ratajkowski Went to a Premiere With "F*ck Harvey" Written on Her Arm

Here are some of the important issues that case brings up.

Emily Ratajkowski has some thoughts about the latest unsettling, disheartening news coming from the Harvey Weinstein case. And she made sure to share them publicly at the premiere of Uncut Gems last night—the film is produced by her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard—in Hollywood, California.

Paired with a simple cutout Herve Leger dress to let the message do the talking, on the inside of her arm in black marker was a simple statement: "f*ck harvey." Oh, and she definitely made sure that photographers saw it by raising her arm on the red carpet—it's similar to the Time's Up pins you sometimes see celebs wearing, only much more striking and, in my opinion, even more impactful.

Later, she shared the statement on Instagram. She captioned the photo: "Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace."

Celebrities have been reacting to the Weinstein news ever since the allegations against him became public in 2017. Just yesterday, it was reported that Weinstein may settle with more than 30 female actors and employees who have alleged a variety of sexual misconduct charges against him, pending approval from a judge and all parties involved.

Here's the post:

And here's a closeup of the temporary tattoo:

Joshua Blanchard Getty Images

