image
Today's Top Stories
1
Behind the Powerful Images in Queen & Slim
image
2
Stock Up on Last-Minute Gifts at Nordstrom's Sale
image
3
Add Snoh Aalegra to Your Playlist STAT
image
4
The Female Founders in Meghan Markle's Closet
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
5
Found: The Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit

Chrissy Teigen Called Out John Legend on Twitter For His Poor 'The Voice' Party Planning

"I'm laughing but I'm f***ing pissed," she tweeted.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Dia DipasupilGetty Images

Is there a better read to liven up a dull morning than Chrissy Teigen's Twitter? The answer is obviously no, and here's reason 435395 why: Last night, Teigen hilariously called out husband John Legend, after he failed to disclose the gravity of a dinner party they were hosting. Specifically, Legend invited fellow The Voice judges Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton around for dinner, but neglected to inform Teigen that they were actually celebrating the season finale (no spoilers, I promise). And Teigen, party advocate, was pretty ticked off that she didn't get to prepare a bigger celebration—in her words, "U don't win the voice then eat short ribs."

Teigen continued, "It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra shit and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like “no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner” but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck." And she had no time for Twitter critics either, tweeting, "if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house." Excellent point, Chrissy!

Teigen, wearing a SKIMS Cozy Collection ensemble, was further freaked out by her guests' potential outfits ("if they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe," she tweeted)—but things really came to a head when Legend attempted to salvage the situation by ordering a cake, which read, "John's 'Solution' Cake." Teigen had already beat him to it, and was less than impressed by her husband protesting, "Your cakes have no writing!" Please, enjoy the video below to observe just how Teigen responded.

It looks like calm was restored to the Teigen-Legend household, as both Chrissy and John posted a cute group photo from the evening. This might have been a learning experience for Legend—but honestly, for the sake of my future entertainment, I kind of hope it wasn't.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside
John Legend Celebrated Chrissy Teigen's Birthday
image
The Teigen-Legends Danced With Misty Copeland
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Cara Shared a Gushing Birthday Tribute to Ashley
Queen's Christmas lunch 2019 The Royals Are Arriving at Christmas Lunch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals Kim Doesn't Understand the Kylie-Travis Situation
image What's On Prince George's Christmas List
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Selena Gomez Peed Herself Going to See Ed Sheeran
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 Found: The Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit
image
Surprising Royal Family Holiday Traditions
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Why Taylor Cried Hearing Selena's Justin Songs
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event Kate Middleton Was Caught Shrugging Off Will's PDA
image Kim Confirms the West Christmas Card Photoshop