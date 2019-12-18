Is there a better read to liven up a dull morning than Chrissy Teigen's Twitter? The answer is obviously no, and here's reason 435395 why: Last night, Teigen hilariously called out husband John Legend, after he failed to disclose the gravity of a dinner party they were hosting. Specifically, Legend invited fellow The Voice judges Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton around for dinner, but neglected to inform Teigen that they were actually celebrating the season finale (no spoilers, I promise). And Teigen, party advocate, was pretty ticked off that she didn't get to prepare a bigger celebration—in her words, "U don't win the voice then eat short ribs."

Teigen continued, "It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra shit and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like “no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner” but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck." And she had no time for Twitter critics either, tweeting, "if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house." Excellent point, Chrissy!

I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really fucking mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the fuck does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

Lol I’m serious I’m laughing but I’m fucking pissed pic.twitter.com/dGCJWgK4c5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

Teigen, wearing a SKIMS Cozy Collection ensemble, was further freaked out by her guests' potential outfits ("if they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe," she tweeted)—but things really came to a head when Legend attempted to salvage the situation by ordering a cake, which read, "John's 'Solution' Cake." Teigen had already beat him to it, and was less than impressed by her husband protesting, "Your cakes have no writing!" Please, enjoy the video below to observe just how Teigen responded.

omfg I ordered like 5 milk bar cakes before john’s one cake got here from the SAME place and he thinks he is some fucking hero pic.twitter.com/qBywpGo3Mb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

It looks like calm was restored to the Teigen-Legend household, as both Chrissy and John posted a cute group photo from the evening. This might have been a learning experience for Legend—but honestly, for the sake of my future entertainment, I kind of hope it wasn't.

