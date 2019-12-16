image
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Took Luna to Dance With Misty Copeland After 'The Nutcracker'

Luna was adorably starstruck by the ballet icon.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 23, 2019
GothamGetty Images

I'm not usually one to bitterly envy three-year-olds—can't drink coffee, can only watch Peppa Pig—but Luna Stephens just became the exception. Parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took Luna to see The Nutcracker on Sunday, and the toddler got to meet an icon afterwards: unparalleled ballerina and boundary breaker Misty Copeland, the first African-American woman to become a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre. And Luna didn't just meet Copeland—she danced with her. Universe, I will watch 100 consecutive hours of Peppa Pig if it means I get to dance with Misty Copeland!

Teigen documented the whole day on Twitter, beginning with Luna at home, appropriately dressed in a leotard, skirt, tights, ballet shoes, and a ballet bun to complete the look (the ensemble was Luna's choice: Teigen posted on Instagram, "won't wear anything else I tried.") Next, a quick snack of "guac for energy," before the family headed off to the theater.

At first, Luna was overwhelmed by Copeland's presence, hiding under a chair in order to process her emotions (and honestly, I think I'd be just as starstruck.) But she soon rallied, resulting in one of the nicest videos to hit Twitter all year: Copeland, Legend, and a delighted Luna dancing around a rehearsal studio together, much to Teigen's amusement.

Teigen finished by tweeting her heartfelt thanks to Copeland, writing, "Such a beautiful show. Thank you thank you for taking the time to say hi to such a fan. She (we) will remember this forever. Thank you, @mistyonpointe!" Copeland responded with a string of heart emojis. And now I need to find a chair large enough for an adult woman to hide under, because I am overcome by all these feelings.

