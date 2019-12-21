Ashley Benson Shares Pictures from Her Romantic Birthday Trip to Morocco with Cara Delevingne

To celebrate her 30th birthday, Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson traveled to Morocco with her girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

Benson took to Instagram to share a post with a gallery of 10 images from the trip and to thank Delevingne for surprising her with the journey and sharing the experience with her.

Benson and Delevingne have been dating since summer of 2018.

In an Instagram post that can only be described as "gushing," Benson wrote about the surprise trip and how special it was to experience it with Delevingne by her side. The actress shared a gallery of pictures from the trip, which included a romantic hot air balloon ride, four-wheeling through the desert, and meeting with locals.

"I was surprised on my 30th birthday," Benson wrote in the post's caption. "Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet."

Take a look at the pics below:

Benson and Delevingne were first linked romantically back in August 2018 and have been consistently adorable together ever since.

