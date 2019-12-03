2019 has been quite the transformative year for Ashley Benson's hair. She started off with bright blonde lengths, taking the color gradually darker with grown-out, cool brown roots. In September, she went from long to lob, courtesy of hair stylist Marc Mena. The following month, she dyed her hair a rich, chocolate brown, leaving a hint of caramel at the ends. And this week, she bid farewell to those ends altogether, as Mena switched up her style once more and gave her a choppy, super-short bob. And, naturally, it looks incredible.

Benson posted a series of photos of her new bob—which she christened "The Bobson"—on Instagram, revealing the versatility of the style as she played around with it. The tousled cut suits a number of parts, and nails the laidback, bedhead vibe that I've been trying to force my own hair to embody since my first adult bob in 2011 (I have never succeeded). Ashley! I'm consumed with envy!

Benson's outfits are also deserving of a mention. The cut has the happy side effect of emphasizing her perfectly curated jewelry selection, an assortment of layered gold necklaces and hoops of varying sizes. Together, the bob and jewelry elevate both Benson's minimal white tank top and her navy blue sweater, as seen in Mena's Instagram post, to a covetable degree of casual cool. A-pluses all round!

