image
Today's Top Stories
1
Women of Color Ruled Last Night's Debate
image
2
Makeup Trends for Winter 2019, According to MUAs
image
3
All the Times Women Absolutely Crushed It in 2019
image
4
Check Mate: We're Mad for Plaid Coats
image
5
Underestimate Megan Abbott If You Dare

Rihanna Trolled Her Fans on Instagram With a Major Hint About Her Ninth Album

Why must you torture us like this, Riri?!

image
By Emily Dixon
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images

If you've been a fully paid-up member of the Navy for any length of time, you'll be very much aware that Rihanna really likes to troll her fans. Especially when it comes to the release of her ninth studio album—otherwise known as R9—which fans have been desperately awaiting since she confirmed its existence in a Vogue June 2018 cover story. On Sunday, she posted a (very good) video of a dog dancing to House of Pain's "Jump Around," with the caption, "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it." Rihanna! Why must you do this to us, when we love you so?!

Call me naively optimistic, but I do have a theory: Back in December 2018, Rihanna said in an Instagram comment that the album would drop in 2019. Wouldn't it be an extremely Riri move to release R9 on New Year's Eve? If I had literally any money to spare at this point in the holiday season, I would absolutely bet on it.

This, of course, is not the first time Rihanna's trolled her fans about her upcoming album—remember that Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta clip she teased us with in July? And the trolling isn't limited to the album: Cast your mind back to those Poison Ivy casting rumors she hinted at in September. It is extremely easy to love the funniest person in showbusiness, but my poor heart can take so little more!

Here's the most recent thing Rihanna said about the album, in her November Vogue cover story. "I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album," she explained. "Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work." We are ready, Rihanna. But given the 10 million views on your Instagram post, you definitely already know that.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Rihanna Dressed Like Fashion Royalty Tonight
image
Rihanna Joked About the Release of Her New Album
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The Kardashians in the Start of the Decade vs. Now
image Beyoncé Makes the Case for Holiday Leopard Print
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ariana Grande "Sweetener World Tour" - London Ariana Grande Dropped a Live Tour Album
5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala See Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Wedding Photos
Katie Holmes Visits Ronald McDonald House Westmead What Katie Holmes Is Reading for Book Club
POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 – Day 2 Watch Chrissy and Luna Sing Ariana Grande's 'NASA'
image Queen Elizabeth Attends Church in Green Ensemble
image Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Got Hitched
Trooping The Colour The Queen Posed With All Her Heirs for Christmas
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Surprise: Meghan and Harry Took Archie to Canada