Beyoncé Wore Head-to-Toe Custom Leopard Print and Shut Down the Holidays

My wardrobe needs 1000% more leopard!

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

I'm going to try not to get too hyperbolic here, but I honestly think Beyoncé just invented leopard print, fashion, and maybe even the very concept of clothing. This month alone, there have been simply too many astonishing looks to process from the Queen—snowflake glamor at Diddy's 50th! The upcoming Ivy Park drop in her Elle cover story! Her Queen & Slim screening look!

But her latest might just have surmounted them all. In new photos posted on Instagram, Beyoncé wore head-to-toe leopard print in a custom corset, skirt, and gloves by Duckie Confetti. And I will spend the rest of my day contemplating my understanding of life's most fundamental aspects, because it turns out I never truly knew beauty before I saw this look!

The ensemble, by the way, has another major celebrity fan: Cardi B praised the look on Duckie Confetti's Instagram, writing, "Ommmmmmg ... you been doing your thing BUT THIS IS MAJOR !! I’m so hype for you !"

Here's a delightful Beyoncé-adjacent tidbit to complete your morning: The surprise release of Baby Yoda, meme king of Star Wars show The Mandalorian, was inspired by the Queen's very own game-changing marketing methods. Creator Jon Favreau told the Hollywood Reporter that he decided to keep the character a secret after a conversation with Donald Glover, during production on The Lion King. Hear that, internet? You owe your beloved Baby Yoda to Beyoncé and Childish Gambino and you will give them credit.

"We were talking about music and pop culture and he was saying that what people really like now is to be surprised, because it doesn't happen that much," Favreau said. "When Beyoncé did an album, she would just put it online and everybody would react to it. Just putting it out there spurred a conversation that would become more viral and bring more genuine attention than any marketing."

Looks like Baby Yoda has some Beyoncé lyrics to memorize: specifically, "Changed the game with that digital drop..."

